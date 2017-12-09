Twitter Explodes as Obama Cites Nazi Germany in Warning Against Complacency

In a rare speech after leaving the White House, Obama has called on Americans to "pay attention and vote."

Former US President Barack Obama has cited the example of Nazi Germany in his call for Americans to remain engaged, "We get complacent and assume that things continue as they have been, just automatically, and they don't," adding that "You have to tend to this garden of democracy — otherwise, things can fall apart fairly quickly. And we've seen societies where that happens."

After speaking about the late 1920 and 1930s, when the Nazis rose to power, he said, "And then 60 million people died. An entire world was plunged into chaos."

He concluded his speech at a conference in Chicago, with a video released on Friday, saying that Americans "got to pay attention and vote."

While it's unclear whether Obama intended to compare Trump's policies with those of the Nazis after he had criticized the incumbent US president's response to the violence in Charlottesville, he has repeatedly called on the Democrats to mobilize ahead of the 2018 mid-term elections.

Obama's surprising comparison, which hasn't yet been commented on by Trump, has caused vivid reaction on social media, with many Twitter users slamming the "Hater-in-Chief."

However, many have lauded Obama's warning and praised his presidency.