Register
20:48 GMT +308 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Russian Aerospace Force jet during a combat mission in Syria

    Russian Su-30 Jet Pulls Up to Il-76 Transport in Midair, Peaks Inside Open Hatch

    Defence Ministry
    Viral
    Get short URL
    2131

    A remarkable video has surfaced on the Russian section of YouTube, depicting a Russian Aerospace Forces Su-30SM fighter jet as it approaches and nearly flies into the cargo hold of an Il-76 delivering humanitarian supplies to Syria.

    The video, reportedly filmed during a Russian humanitarian mission over Deir Ez-zor, the eastern Syrian city recently liberated from a Daesh siege, shows a crew member of the heavy Il-76 cargo plane walking up to the plane's open rear ramp, and finding a Su-30SM slowly creeping up behind the transport aircraft until it literally just several meters away from its open cargo door. 

    The jet moves in close enough that the camera operator can clearly see the helmet-covered face of the pilot. Suddenly, the plane breaks away and begins a smooth nose dive away.

    The jet fighter's impressive feat immediately set internet users buzzing, with commentators taking note of the pilot's impressive skills, and the Su-30SM's capabilities, given that it was operating within powerful streams of air generated by the Il-76's engines.

    "Holy cripes! Even just watching this is scary," user Ian wrote in the YouTube comments section to the video. "Russia has the know-how for making the best planes and the best pilots in the world, and they have the know-how for improvising in flight. I hope the pilot doesn't get into any trouble," Alexander added. "Swagger is in pilots' blood," Evgeny wrote.

    A Sukhoi Su-30MKI combat aircraft of the Indian Air Force takes part in the inaugural day of the 11th edition of 'Aero India', a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, in Bangalore on February 14, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ MANJUNATH KIRAN
    Air Force Veteran Suggests India Should Go for More Russian Su-30MKI/Su-35
    Naturally, the comments section also included a few jokers: "He was checking to make sure they unloaded everything," Oleg quipped. "Daesh has been defeated; there's nothing else left to do," Ilya added. "Only the Russians can do this. Americans are pissing themselves. And how about that exit!," Vladimir joked.

    More serious users also offered their two cents. Husein VOO noted that "this video speaks to the phenomenal maneuverability of Russian 4++ gen aircraft. No F-22 or F-35 (of any modification), can match these capabilities. And of course good job to the pilot as well, especially for how beautifully he flew away." Alexander wrote: "This is top notch stuff. Some little boy will see this and dream about it later. Imagine how many kids will want to become military pilots if even someone like me, an old man, have been inspired."

    Tags:
    reaction, video, IL-76, Su-30SM, Russian Aerospace Forces, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok