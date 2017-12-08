Happiness in Solitude: US First Lady Wishes For a Deserted Island Holiday

As Melania Trump was visiting the Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC, one of the child patients asked the first lady where she would like to spend the winter holidays.
"I would spend my holidays on a deserted island, tropical island with my family," Melania replied, evoking a burst of laughter from everyone present including herself, according to Newsweek.
"The holidays are a time for hope, love, traditions and family, and it is my wish for everyone to be able to celebrate them in good health with their loved ones," Melania Trump said, according to a statement posted on the White House official website.
