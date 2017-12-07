An Ass in a Hat! Diver Captures Least Expected Thing to Stumble Upon in the Sea

A scuba diver was exploring the ocean floor off the Egypt’s coast when he came across a bizarre statue of a donkey wearing a trilby. The weird discovery was captured on a video, which has been recently shared online.

Russian professional diver Vitaly Bazarov, who lives in Dahab, Egypt, spotted a weird sculpture of a donkey situated right at the bottom of the Red Sea.

As seen in the video, filmed by the diver in November, the statue looks like it has been under water for a long time. Several fish of different sizes can be seen swimming around the donkey's figure, all covered in countless numbers of crustaceans and seaweed.

But what surprised the diver and Internet users most of all was a relatively new trilby hat that was hanging on the animal's ear.