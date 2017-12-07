Register
    The Palace of Westminster

    Infamous House of Commons' Bar Closed After Fight Leaves Man Severely Injured

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Viral
    This is not the first time that the rowdy drinking hole has been subject to a public controversy following assaults.

    According to a House of Lords spokesperson quoted by the Telegraph, the Sports & Social Club Bar situated on the House of Commons estate has been temporarily been shut down after a fight between two aides.

    "Following an incident on the Parliamentary Estate last night involving two parliamentary staff, after leaving the Sports & Social Club Bar, an investigation is under way and the Bar will be temporarily closed until that investigation is complete," the spokesperson said.

    READ MORE: Lawmaker Reveals Why Ukrainian Parliament Keeps Breaking Out in Fisticuffs

    The fight reportedly occurred on Tuesday evening just outside the bar and left one person severely injured after being glassed in the face.

    The other was arrested for inflicting grievous bodily harm, a criminal offence that may land him in prison for life. 

    The Bar is the place of choice for the parliamentarians and their aides due to the outrageously low drinking prices.

    A woman in a bar
    CC0
    Manager at UK Parliament Bar Claims She Was Pestered for Sex by 30 MPs
    The place has a notorious reputation amongst the staff, as it has been the stage for numerous controversies.

    For instance, in 2013, former Labour MP Eric Joyce was arrested on suspicion of assault following a fight in the Sports & Social Club Bar.

    More recently, the Bar was at the center of sexual harassment allegations that were advanced by its former manager.

    Speaking to the Sun, Alice Bailey stated that as many as 30 Members of Parliament pestered her for sex and one of them even inappropriately touched her.

    "They fancied their chances because I was just a young barmaid and in their minds they were very important people who presumed I would be available," Bailey said.

    "They were such creeps. It was pathetic as they were nearly all married and at least twice my age."

    READ MORE: Theresa May Says Sexually Harassed Westminster Staff Should Go to Police

    Following the Tuesday incident, the Bar remains closed until the police investigation is complete.

    The Sun reports that the low alcohol prices are now "under review" by the House of Commons.

    Ok