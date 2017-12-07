Signs You're Drunk: Driver Unaware She Had Transit Sign Stuck in Her Car

"I've never seen anything like it," David Polanco, one of the responding officers, told CBS New York. "She stopped because she stated that she heard a strange noise coming from underneath her vehicle."
More like on top of her vehicle, it would seem.
Maria Vasquez, the driver, was eventually arrested for driving while intoxicated and driving carelessly after failing two sobriety tests and a breathalyzer reading, the outlet reported.
Vasquez was completely clueless about the sign.
"When I pointed it out to her, she said, ‘Wow, I didn't even know that was there,'" Polanco recalled, noting, "there was glass all over the inside of her car and all over the top of the car."
But the scene is no laughing matter, he says.
"If there was anybody in the backseat, it could have been a lot worse, as well."
Though it's still a mystery as to how the sign wound up in the car, the 52-year-old driver indicated to officials she might have driven with it for roughly eight miles since that was about the distance she'd driven the car.
