06:02 GMT +307 December 2017
    Sharon Reed, CBS46 anchor, blasts viewer for calling her a 'n***r'

    WATCH: Atlanta News Anchor Blasts Viewer Who Called Her a ‘N***er'

    Sharon Reed, a news anchor at CBS46, put a viewer who called her a "n***r" on blast Tuesday during the station's nightly newscast.

    Reed, flanked by fellow journalists Alicia Roberts and Ben Swann, was initially talking about the current Atlanta mayoral race and the racial dynamics inherent in it when Kathy Rae, the disgruntled viewer, dropped her two cents into the discussion via email.

    "I'm going to hold it, because I think there is some confusion behind the scene," Reed interjects during the live broadcast. "A woman by the name of Kathy Rae emailed me and we're going to put that email on the screen and then I'll comment after it."

    And that's when things got heated, folks.

    ​"You need to be fired for the race baiting comment you made tonight," Reed said, reading Rae's email aloud. "It's o.k. for blacks to discuss certain subjects but not whites… really??? you are what I call a N***r not a black person. you are a racist n***r. you are what's wrong with the world."

    According to Reed, Rae spelled the racial slur with a single "g" as opposed to the spelling that has two.

    "I would say to Kathy, a couple of things. No. 1: You mischaracterize what I said. I didn't say that white people couldn't talk about race," Reed said, responding directly to Rae. "Quite the contrary. We think that race is an authentic discussion to have, it's one we're having tonight because it's one that many of you are talking about at home. And it's one that has clearly entered the Atlanta mayor's race."

    Atlanta voted yesterday for its mayor, deciding between Keisha Lance Bottoms, an African-American candidate, and Mary Norwood, who is white, in a contest that appears to hang on roughly 750 votes and is headed for a recount. The city has not had a white mayor since 1974, when Maynard Jackson became the city's first African-American mayor.

    "I won't mischaracterize your view either, Kathy Rae," Reed continued. "I get it. On Dec. 5, 2017, you think it's OK to call this journalist a n***er. I don't. But I could clapback and say a few things to you. But instead, I'll let your words, Kathy Rae, speak for themselves. And that'll be the last word."

    Though Reed has kept somewhat mum on the matter since the newscast ended, the same can't be said for netizens.

    Tags:
    racism, racial slurs, Atlanta
