A British female Twitch streamer took part in a broadcast wearing next to nothing except for several layers of body paint that made her look like a video game character.

Sophia White, a streamer more commonly known as Djarii, apparently managed to circumvent the Twitch community guidelines that insist all broadcasters wear clothes via the creative application of her artistic skills.

During the stream in question, Djarri apparently posed with naked from the waist up while applying body paint to create the likeness of a suit worn by Nova Terra, a character from Starcraft video game series.