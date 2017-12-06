Register
21:12 GMT +306 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Georgian former President Mikheil Saakashvili is seen on the roof of a building during a search of his apartment in Kiev, Ukraine

    Tie-Eating, Epic Rap Battles & Rooftop Shenanigans: Saakashvili's Greatest Hits

    © REUTERS/ Serhii Nuzhnenko
    Viral
    Get short URL
    151

    Disgraced Georgian ex-president-turned Ukrainian politician Mikheil Saakashvili is in the news again, this time for climbing on a roof of a residential building in Kiev and threatening to jump off. Let Sputnik provide a brief refresher on the politician's biography, and a few of the 'greatest hits' from the many scandals of his political career.

    Ukrainian prosecutors have opened a criminal case against Saakashvili, charging him with conspiracy, planning to commit a crime, assistance to criminal organizations and the concealment of their criminal activities. Ukraine's security services raided a tent camp near the parliament building early Wednesday morning in an unsuccessful effort to try to find the politician, who had escaped custody and joined a crowd of protesters Tuesday after a dramatic standoff with the security services on the roof of his apartment building. After being rescued from security agents by supporters, Saakashvili went to the parliament, where he and protesters vowed to stay until the current government resigns.

    A fugitive in his native Georgia, where he is wanted on corruption and abuse of power charges from his tenure as president between 2004 and 2013, Saakashvili turned into a major headache for the Ukrainian government shortly after arriving in the country in 2015. Invited in by his friend President Petro Poroshenko, who appointed him governor of the Odessa Region and granted him honorary Ukrainian citizenship, the veteran color revolutionary started making waves almost immediately by accusing Kiev and Poroshenko personally of enabling and engaging in corruption. In July, while on a trip to the US, he was stripped of his Ukrainian citizenship, but managed to slip into Ukraine illegally in September. After that, he began a campaign to rally support to impeach the Ukrainian government.

    Mishiko's Greatest Hits

    Saakashvili's career goes back a long way, and the list of his epic bloopers is almost as long. Arguably the most memorable among them took place in 2008, when the Russian military unexpectedly intervened to stop Georgian aggression against the breakaway regions of North Ossetia and Abkhazia after the deaths of Russian peacekeepers. During an interview with BBC, Saakashvili was shown chewing on his own necktie, apparently on the brink of a nervous breakdown. Days later, CNN captured the politician running in fear after hearing what he thought was a Russian warplane flying overhead.

    Needless to say, the pair of incidents made him the butt of many jokes, and even came back to haunt him during his career in Odessa, when locals started a campaign to eject him from his post as governor.

    In 2015, shortly after beginning his career in Ukraine, Saakashvili got into a humorous and much-publicized battle with Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov, accusing him of corruption during a cabinet meeting as the latter made fun of his Georgian accent. Avakov ended the argument by throwing a glass of water at the Georgian politician, as President Poroshenko looked on in dismay.

    The demarche, and particularly Avakov's claim that Saakashvili spoke in a 'be-be-be' style, immediately led to the creation of dozens of epic rap remixes by online freestylers.

    As expected, Saakashvili's shenanigans on the Kiev rooftops have breathed new life into his career as a political entertainer online, with social media quickly dubbing him 'Mikho-on-the-Roof', after popular Swedish character-turned-Soviet children's cartoon Karlsson-on-the-Roof.

    Users had a field day transforming the politician into Karlsson.

    "#Saakashvili who lives on the roof."

    "Mikho who lives on the roof." [The jar, reserved for jam in the children's cartoon version, reads 'Elections', with President Poroshenko taking on the role of the story's cruel babysitter].

    "Saakashvili who lives on the roof! Just last week Georgia legalized the use of light drugs. Find 10 differences…#Karlson in Kiev."

    Other users, recalling the politician's earlier blooper moments, tied those into the latest incident.

    "Saakashvili has put Plan Be-Be-Be into action."

    "Even if Mishko #Saakashvili were not removed from the roof, he wouldn't die of hunger up there; he always has a tie handy."

    "New stages, new genres, new performance numbers. What an interesting life this guy has! #Saakashvili remains one heck of an actor. I wonder how long it will be before this foundling once again starts eating his tie?"

    Tags:
    compilation, scandals, political scandal, entertainment, blooper, Arsen Avakov, Petro Poroshenko, Mikheil Saakashvili, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    The Holy City of Jerusalem
    No Russian
    No Russian
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok