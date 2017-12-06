Man Rescues Drowning Puppy Using Plastic Bottle (VIDEO)

A tiny puppy was drowning in the river in southern Vietnam but Hoang Minh, a 21-year-old cyclist, was in the right place at the right time to save the helpless animal. As soon as the young man noticed a lifeless body floating in the river he pulled the dog out of the water and started to act immediately.
The heart-rending rescue process was captured by a camera attached to the cyclist's helmet.
WARNING: Some viewers may find the following video disturbing.
At first, Minh rubbed the pup, cleaned his face to remove all obstacles that could prevent the animal from breathing and made sure he didn't swallow the tongue.
By this time, the animal began to show signs of life and squeak. After the puppy finally became conscious, Minh wrapped him in cloth to warm up the survivor.
According to the man, the entire rescue operation was completely improvised. "After taking the puppy from the water, I was very confused and just did what I did without thinking," the hero cyclist told Vietnamese media, as quoted by the Mirror. "I didn't actually know the proper paramedic procedure," he admitted.
Alas, the fate of the puppy is unknown, but hopefully the tiny pooch found his way home.
