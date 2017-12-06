Register
    Athletics Olympic - Flame Handover Ceremony For Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics - Panathenaic Stadium, Athens, Greece - October 31, 2017 General view of the flame during the handover ceremony

    US Twitter to International Olympic Committee: Welcome to The Resistance

    © REUTERS/ Alkis Konstantinidis
    Russia’s Olympic team has been banned from participating in the Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, and some on Twitter are seeing way more than sports in the decision.

    Welcome to The Resistance, International Olympic Committee.

    The IOC ruled on Tuesday that Russian athletes will not be allowed to compete under the Russian flag at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang. Russian athletes that are found to be clean by a special IOC committee will be allowed to compete, but only wearing the Olympic Committee uniform, and their victories can only be marked by the Olympic anthem. In other words, nothing will mark them or their victories as Russian.

    Twitter users have reacted to the news in an overwhelmingly political tone. Online, anything associated with Russia is immediately connected with Donald Trump and the 2016 election campaign, and the online resistance have not allowed this new opportunity to beat their favorite drum to pass.

    Interestingly, the connection persists even among apparent Trump supporters.

    Both sides of the political aisle cast a humorous and ironic eye at the decision.

    Even incorporating the recent #resistance hashtag…

    There you have it: the US is the new Russia now.

    However ridiculous, some strange people actually stayed within the framework of pure sport, finding completely different reasons to be dismayed by the results.

    America's northern neighbors, however, have different concerns about the ban:

    'NoRussiaNoGames'

    Meawhile, the hashtag #NoRussiaNoGames is trending in the Russian segment of Twitter following the decision of the IOC to ban a number of Russian competitors from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

    Just hours after the IOC’s decision, the hashtag has been used in almost 9,000 tweets.

    In total, seven out of ten trending hashtags in the Russian segment of Twitter are related to the situation around disqualification of the Russian athletes.

    The hashtag has also gone viral on other social media, including Instagram, Facebook and Russian social media service VKontakte.

    The Internet users express their disapproval of the IOC’s decision and support for the Russian athletes.

    Some users, including French actor Gerard Depardieu, share pictures of themselves holding posters with the hashtag printed on it.

     

