Best Buddies! Two Pooches and Puss Who Enjoy Doing Everything Together (PHOTOS)

It’s a well-known fact that felines and canines don’t get along, but despite the odds some of these animals can develop really strong bonds.

Meet Watson, Kiko and Harry — two golden retrievers and a charming cat whose unconditional friendship stuns and amazes. These three BFF have already conquered thousands of hearts and are now up for stealing yours!

It's not just their owner, 23-year-old Jennifer from Washington, whose life is brightened up by these lovely pets — almost 300,000 people are following the adventures of the trio in their very own Instagram with dozens of heart-melting photos of the dogs and the kitty living in perfect harmony.

According to Jennifer, she was given the white golden retriever named Watson first, after she moved away from home so that she wouldn't feel lonely. When Watson was 8 months old, Jennifer adopted Kiko, a 5-year-old red golden retriever, and the kitten joined the family shortly after that. At first, little Harry was confused and scared, but it didn't take long for him to get along with adorable pooches.

Now, it seems that Watson, Kiko and Harry can no longer imagine their lives without each other — they do everything together and share a very strong passion for napping.