21:27 GMT +305 December 2017
    Comedian John Oliver performs on stage during the 11th Annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit, presented by the New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, in New York

    Clash of Stars: John Oliver Grills Dustin Hoffman Over Harassment Allegations

    British comedian John Oliver turned a public Q&A session that he hosted into a veritable verbal charge against Hollywood celebrity Dustin Hoffman over the sexual harassment claims against the latter.

    Famous actor and director Dustin Hoffman apparently found himself in a tight spot during a 20th-anniversary panel for 1997 black comedy Wag the Dog, when host John Oliver started questioning him about sexual harassment claims that were brought up against Hoffman earlier this year.

    Victims of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual abuse and their supporters protest during a #MeToo march in Hollywood, California on November 12, 2017 (photo used for illustration purpose only)
    Enough is Enough: Swedish Men Grow Weary of #Metoo Sex Scandals
    During the argument that erupted, Hoffman insisted that he still doesn’t even know the woman who claimed to be harassed by him, adding that he didn’t recall meeting her or doing any groping.

    Oliver, however, was apparently dissatisfied with this response.

    "It is reflective of who you were. If you’ve given no evidence to show it didn’t [happen], there was a period of time for a while when you were a creeper around women. It feels like a cop-out to say ‘well this isn’t me.’ Do you understand how that feels like a dismissal?" the host said, according to Washington Post.

    Oliver’s statements apparently resonated with the Twitter audience as a number of people vocally approved of his actions.

    Others took a dim view of Oliver’s questioning, arguing that he overstepped his bounds as panel host.

    ​Earlier this year writer Anna Graham Hunter claimed that she was subjected to groping and verbal harassment by Hoffman when she was working as an intern on the TV movie Death of a Salesman in 1985.

    Later in November TV producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis also accused Hoffman of sexual harassment which allegedly took place in 1991.

    reaction, questions, claims, sexual harassment, John Oliver, Dustin Hoffman, United States
