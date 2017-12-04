Spartak's Secret Hot 'Weapon' for Game Against Liverpool FC (PHOTOS)

On Wednesday night, Liverpool and Spartak Moscow will face off at Anfield in a crucial match: if the English team loses (and Sevilla beats Maribor), they will drop out of the Champions League. Besides having a good team, Spartak has one more “advantage” – the team players are in very good hands of a young doctor.

Victoria Gameeva has recently attracted a lot of attention on Russian social media, and it's no wonder why. One might think she is another cover girl or a pretty cheerleader; however, this young lady is a highly qualified specialist in cardiology and functional diagnosis working in Moscow's Luzhniki sports medicine clinic. The young doctor is in charge of performing physical examination of Spartak players every once in a while.

Gameeva works with pro athletes and amateurs. She is also a quite popular blogger, who writes about sports and medicine on her social network accounts.

She has almost 35 thousand followers on Instagram, and the number of her fans is growing at an exponential rate.

Victoria's life has been connected to sports since she was 10 — the girl was going in for Kyokushin, a style of stand-up, full contact karate. In a decade, Vika received a brown belt with a gold strip and the title of Master of Sports.

Gameeva decided to leave martial arts, when she realized "it was not very good for a doctor to come to work with a broken eye or a broken jaw," she revealed in an interview with Rossiya Segodnya's R-Sport. Now, she doesn't train professionally or take part in competitions; in her spare time, the doctor prefers running, gymnastics and acrobatics to maintain her physical form, because "the body and soul can relax" during such kinds of exercises.

Since her early childhood, Victoria went to an art school and was dreaming of becoming a fashion designer. Everything changed just six months before graduation from school, when she went to hospital with a fracture. There was a very passionate doctor who cared about all patients like they were his family. "He was glad that he could help people, and he was ready to do it any minute." Inspired by this enthusiastic doctor, Vika decided to enter a medical school. And she never regrets her choice.

She has never thought about changing her profession for another activity. "I love my work insanely. Sometimes, when we have several teams on the checkup during the day, I start working at 7 a.m. and leave when the clinic closes at 9 p.m. At home, I sleep 4-5 hours, and then I go back to work. But it makes me very happy, because I understand that I do what I love," the young doctor admits.