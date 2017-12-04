Iran's Heroic Farmer Whose Story Is Taught to School Kids Nationwide Dies at 86

Azbar Ali Hajavi, also known as Dehqan-e Fadakar ("devoted peasant"), was taken to a hospital in the city of Tabriz on November 14 and died on Saturday of pneumonia and kidney failure, Iranian media reported.
Following his death, a day of mourning was declared in his home city of Mianeh, Iran.
The man, who was born in February 1931, became a national hero after he had prevented a train incident that could have claimed the lives of dozens of passengers.
READ MORE: Legendary Soviet Female Test Pilot Dies at Age 86 — Reports
The story begins on a cold night in 1961, when the 32-year-old Hajavi saw that a part of the railway he was walking along was blocked by mountainside debris.
The young man removed his jacket despite severe frost, tied it to a stick and set it on fire while running toward a moving train and screaming at the top of his lungs in an attempt to attract the train conductor's attention.
READ MORE: Celebrities Share Memories of Rance Howard After Actor Passes Away at 89
When he saw that the conductor did not understand his actions, Hajavi fired his gun into the air, a move that eventually helped to stop the train and prevent the collision.
For many years, Hajavi's story has been taught to primary school pupils all across the country.
All comments
Show new comments (0)