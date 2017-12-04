Sorry Wasn't the Hardest Word, Sir Elton John Loses His Mum After Healing Rift

Pop legend Sir Elton John has revealed that his mother has died just months after they healed their rift.

Sir Elton had been performing on stage at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona on Sunday, December 3, just before his mother Sheila Farebrother died in West Sussex where she lived.

The 70-year-old rock musician posted a photo of them together and wrote:

So sad to say that my mother passed away this morning. I only saw her last Monday and I am in shock. Travel safe Mum. Thank you for everything. I will miss you so much.



Love, Elton pic.twitter.com/dQKXRbpGRy — Elton John (@eltonofficial) December 4, 2017

His army of fans immediately took to social media to pass on their condolences to the singing star with touching messages of support.

So sorry to hear of the passing of your beloved Mum. I lost my Mum 10 years ago & miss her everyday! Remember your Mum lives on in your heart and soul! My deepest sympathies & condolences <3 #EltonJohn — DonnaAfrica_Official (@DonnaAfrica) December 4, 2017​

So sorry for your loss, Elton. My deepest condolences. ❤️ — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) December 4, 2017​

I'm so very sorry. Moms are everything. — Jude (@judois) December 4, 2017​

The couple fell out for many years before they managed to heal their rift in May of this year. Mrs. Farebrother had previously been a constant support to her son throughout his mesmerizing career. He confirmed they were close again after he shared a throwback picture on Twitter to celebrate reconnecting with her on America's Mother's Day, saying:

Dear Mum, Happy Mother's Day! So happy we are back in touch. Love, Elton xo #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/3NDgMN7lu0 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 14, 2017

Family Feud

It is understood they fell out in 2008 after she allegedly refused his request not to talk to two of their oldest friends. His mother said later that she believed David Furnish, Sir Elton's partner, had attempted to take control of her son's life. Their relationship became further inflamed when she claimed her son never told her she had become a grandmother when boys Elijah and Zachary were born.

In a newspaper interview, Mrs. Farebrother said Sir Elton had called her out of the blue and ordered her not to contact Bob Halley, who had previously been his driver and personal assistant as well as his former manager John Reid.

She said: "I told him: I'm not about to do that and drop them. Bob is like a son to me. He has always been marvelous to me and he lives nearby and keeps and eye on me. To my utter amazement, he told me he hated me. And he banged the phone down. Imagine! To me, his mother!"

© Sputnik/ Valery Melnikov Putin Unable to Meet With Elton John During Upcoming Visit to Moscow

At one point during their split, Sir Elton's mother filled the void by hiring a tribute act to the pop star for her 90th birthday in March 2015. Prompted by the milestone birthday, Sir Elton got in touch with his mother for the first time in seven years, sending her white orchids.

They then continued to work on their relationship until their reconciliation was properly confirmed earlier this year. The star is believed to have seen her a week ago before he began a series of European gigs.

It was his mother who encouraged Sir Elton, real name Reginald Dwight, to learn to play the piano from the age of three. His parents later divorced and his mother remarried his stepfather John, who also supported him and coaxed the youngster to write songs and get him a job as a pub pianist at the age of 15.

Elton blamed his late father Stanley Dwight for not showing him enough affection, claiming it was this lack of love that led him to drink and drugs.

"I've spent the rest of my life trying to prove to my father that I was a success. He's been dead (for) years and I'm still trying to prove the point," he said.