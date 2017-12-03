Bambi in Distress: WATCH Men Rescue Buck Stuck on Fence

An ordinary afternoon went terribly wrong for a buck when it got stuck on a fence. Luckily two emphatic men came to its rescue.

A video filmed last week in Granbury, Texas, shows a deer hanging upside down with its hind leg trapped between iron bars of a fence.

Two men struggled to carefully lift the poor animal and free its leg. Finally after much effort the deer was set free, but it collapsed on the ground.

The men can be seen discussing whether to call a game warden, as the animal was having trouble getting back on its feet.

However, the person filming the video wrote under the clip that the buck was eventually able to stand up and walk away into the woods.



