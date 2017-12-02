Register
    Australian McDonald’s Revives Fans' Fave Over Petition

    The McDonald’s fast food chain has ultimately heard their fans’ requests to give them back the sweet mustard sauce and is permanently returning the item to the menu.

    Overall, it took about a year and 635 signatures on the change.org petition website to revive the condiment, which slightly resembles US honey mustard dipping sauce, as reported by International Business Times.

    The petition, which has not yet reached countries other than Australia, sounds formal but poetic at the same time:

    "Sweet mustard sauce is a necessity for 6 pack of chicken nuggets. McDonald's Australia needs to bring back the sweet elixir of mustard sauce," the petition starts. "Future generations will never understand the beauty of sweet mustard sauce and live life never knowing its greatness. If we want our kids to live happy and prosperous lives, they need sweet mustard dipping sauce."

    The specially set up Facebook page is also about promoting the beloved flavor, with most users asking McDonalds to share the recipe in case the company is not going to fulfill their requests.

    Some of the comments made on the Facebook page sound truly passionate, accompanied by multiple exclamation and question marks.

    "Look at all these disappointed customers. How could it cost you that much just to keep sweet mustard sauce in stock. Why can't you just bring it back?! Or release the recipe!"

