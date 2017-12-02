Register
10:04 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Actor Geoffrey Rush attends National Geographic's 'Genius' Premiere during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on April 20, 2017 in New York City

    Geoffrey Rush Steps Down From Screen Industry Post Over Misconduct Claims

    © AFP 2017/ ANGELA WEISS
    Viral
    Get short URL
    6 0 0

    The Oscar-winning actor denied the claims calling them "untenable," but noted that he didn't want his colleagues to be "somehow associated" with the allegations.

    Australian actor and film producer Geoffrey Rush has quit his post as president of Australia's screen industry academy following the Sydney Theatre Company's (STC) announcement that it had received a complaint accusing the actor of "inappropriate behavior."

    "In the circumstances, I have decided to step aside in my ambassadorial role as president of Aacta effective immediately and until these issues have been resolved," the 66-year-old actor said, cited by media.

    "This decision has not been made lightly. However, in the current climate of innuendo and unjustifiable reporting, I believe the decision to make a clean break to clear the air is the best for all concerned," he added.

    READ MORE: Two US Lawmakers' Careers Called Into Question Amid Sex Misconduct Claims

    The Sydney Theatre Company has not revealed the details of the claim. However, on Friday, Sydney's The Daily Telegraph newspaper anonymously cited two sources from the theater, saying that Rush was allegedly accused by another actor of touching her inappropriately.

    Social media users were quick to react to the news.

    Some of them accused the theater comany of handling the issue in a wrong way, assuming that the actor might be innocent.

    ​Others didn't doubt the reports about his alleged wrongdoing and praised women coming out to report cases of sexual abuse.

    The incident allegedly took place during a production of Shakespeare's "King Lear" two years ago.

    READ MORE: News Organizations ‘Have No Choice' But to Change Handling of Sexual Misconduct

    However, the complaint, claiming that Rush's alleged misbehavior lasted for months, was sent only after the play's run was over in January 2016.

    Rush has been working with the company for 35 years. The actor has three Oscar nominations and is worldwide famous for his role as Captain Barbossa in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies.

    Related:

    Members of Congress Under Scrutiny for Sexual Misconduct
    NBC Rocked as Matt Lauer is Fired for Sexual Misconduct
    For Moore: Trump Endorses Alabama GOP Senate Candidate Despite Sexual Misconduct
    Tags:
    sexual harassment, complaint, actor, Geoffrey Rush, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok