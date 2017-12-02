'Think Before You Tweet': Did Obama's Remark About Twitter Have a Dig at Trump?

While speaking about social media at a leadership forum in India, Barack Obama did not mention the name of his successor in the White House, but the advice he offered has been taken by many as a veiled jab at Donald Trump.

"Think before you speak, think before you tweet. Same principle," former US President Barack Obama said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit in New Delhi.

Making his comments, Obama, however, was careful not to utter the name of current President Donald Trump, who is known for being extremely frank and straightforward when tweeting.

"I've got 100 million Twitter followers. I actually have more than other people who use it more often," the former president said.

Obama currently has over 97.4 million followers on the social media platform while Trump has 43.8 million.

Although Obama did not mention anyone by name, social media users appeared to catch the message, with many being ironic about Trump’s Twitter behavior.

Obama advises Trump to ‘think before you tweet’



Thinking and Trump is an oxymoron.https://t.co/QTpYfX8Wje — Michael (@therightarticle) 2 декабря 2017 г.

When trump tweets the way he does, he shows us a little more of what the little orange man is all about — FinalForm Cody (@FinalForm_Cody) 1 декабря 2017 г.

Twitter is Donald #Trump's life. He seems to be obsessed with it. Yet he has fewer than half the number of followers than Obama, who has better things to do. Sad. — Prof. Mcbogwirtell (@mcbogwirtell) 30 ноября 2017 г.

Others, however, did not like this implicit criticism of the current US president, standing in defense of Trump.

Obama said "Trump will never be president"



He should do some thinking himself… — Mark Rubello (@MarkRubello) 2 декабря 2017 г.

I ❤️POTUS' tweets! I ❤️how upsetting the liberal MSM & libtards in general get over Trump's tweets. #MAGA 🇺🇸 — Rango (@77Madrugada692) 1 декабря 2017 г.

Absolutely Mr the EX-president: think before giving Away 168 BILLIONS dollars in cash and in suiss currency; think before uranium 1 deal; think before operation fast and fury. And many other numerous things we wish you thought about before acting.Please leave politics alone. Bye. — uconn29gmh (@uconn29gmh) 1 декабря 2017 г.

Speaking about social media at the forum in India, Obama also said it is very important to always use spellcheck and punctuation. This could be interpreted as another jab at Trump who often makes spelling mistakes when posting on Twitter, for example his unforgettable "covfefe."

that was the moment Trump became prsiduvhirw pic.twitter.com/fKVPPNVFH0 — Anthony Smith (@AnthonyBLSmith) 31 мая 2017 г.

​This is not the first time a member of the Obama family has spoken about how not to use Twitter.

Earlier this week, his wife Michelle Obama offered a bit of advice on using Twitter. The former first lady said it was "never a good idea" to tweet your first thought in the morning.

In early November, Michelle Obama made a remark that was translated by many as advice for Trump.

"You don’t just say what’s on your mind. You don’t tweet every thought. Most of your first initial thoughts are not worthy of the light of day," Michelle Obama said at the inaugural summit of the Obama Foundation in Chicago.