Tusker Knocks Down Teenager Trying Lame Stunt (VIDEO)

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The teenager from the south Indian state of Kerala was reportedly trying to recreate a scene from the popular movie "Baahubali: The Beginning" in which the protagonist hops on a tusker by climbing up its trunk. However, the protagonist in this viral video, not only made a failed attempt to cajole the tusker into cooperating in the stunt but also sustained severe injuries.
The teenager, identified as Jinu, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends. This incident reportedly happened in Karimannoor in Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Sunday according to local media reports.
