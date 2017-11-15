Tusker Knocks Down Teenager Trying Lame Stunt (VIDEO)

A video clip featuring an Indian teenager being flung a few feet up in the air by an enraged elephant has become the latest failed stunt video to go viral on social media.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — The teenager from the south Indian state of Kerala was reportedly trying to recreate a scene from the popular movie "Baahubali: The Beginning" in which the protagonist hops on a tusker by climbing up its trunk. However, the protagonist in this viral video, not only made a failed attempt to cajole the tusker into cooperating in the stunt but also sustained severe injuries.

READ MORE: Lovely Newborn Elephant Falls Headfirst Into the Sand

The teenager is seen carrying a bag full of bananas to the elephant before saying something to it. Then he attempts to climb up its trunk but in a jiffy, the seemingly irate elephant swipes him off the ground and throws him up into the air causing him to fall with a thud on the ground a few feet away. All this while, his friends who captured the incident on their mobile phones are heard shouting “don’t do it, you are drunk, don't do it. The elephant will get mad."

The teenager, identified as Jinu, sustained severe injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital by his friends. This incident reportedly happened in Karimannoor in Thodupuzha in Idukki district on Sunday according to local media reports.