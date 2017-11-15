A Naked Biker? Mind-Bending Illusion Rocks the Internet (PHOTO)

A peculiar photo of what seems to be a totally undressed man riding a motorbike has left thousands of people baffled.

"Tell me I'm not the first one who saw a naked man at first sight," one Reddit user wrote as a caption to a bizarre image he shared on the platform. Indeed, at first glance, the snap leaves the impression that the guy riding a bike with a girl sitting behind him is completely nude.

Is this man NAKED on a motorbike? Bizarre optical illusion photo goes viralhttps://t.co/CyudoHVQnN pic.twitter.com/BKONTedOjC — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) 15 ноября 2017 г.

Other Reddittors admitted that they could not immediately get rid the "naked man" optical illusion too. "Took me nearly a minute to figure out what was happening. I was convinced it was a naked man. I even thought maybe it was flesh colored clothing. I almost gave up!" one of them wrote.

In the perplexing photo, the topless bike rider is actually wearing jeans, while his passenger is in very short shorts.

"Day 58: I'm still seeing a naked guy. I've given up on reality. Things just don't make sense like they used to," jokingly confessed jesse_dylan. "Well this is obvious. It's a naked man in the middle, along with a girl born with no legs on the back, and her prosthetic legs in jeans on the front," another user humorously commented on the riddle.

Another intriguing illusion of a fully naked person made the rounds online earlier this year. The image, in which the man falsely appears to be sitting on a boat undressed and with his legs spread, made many an internet user do a double take.

In early November, Reddit's visitors also noticed an unusual photo of a cotton field, reminiscent of a crowd of fans at an open-air music festival.

Parece Tomorrowland pero es una cosechadora recolectando algodón. pic.twitter.com/jpnASuW2Yu — Peryim (@jpergim) 4 ноября 2017 г.

Probably, the most controversial optical illusion was the photo of the blue-and-black (or white-and-gold) dress, which unleashed mass hysteria around the web.