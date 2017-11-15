Register
15:20 GMT +315 November 2017
Live
    Search
    A visitor walk along the piece of art Down The Rabbit Hole by desigher Rasch on February 2, 2012 at Arts Decoratifs museum in Paris, during the exhibition Trompe l'Oeil, an art technique involving extremely realistic imagery in order to create the optical illusion, that the depicted objects appear in three dimensions

    A Naked Biker? Mind-Bending Illusion Rocks the Internet (PHOTO)

    © AFP 2017/ FRANCOIS GUILLOT
    Viral
    Get short URL
    1395 0 0

    A peculiar photo of what seems to be a totally undressed man riding a motorbike has left thousands of people baffled.

    "Tell me I'm not the first one who saw a naked man at first sight," one Reddit user wrote as a caption to a bizarre image he shared on the platform. Indeed, at first glance, the snap leaves the impression that the guy riding a bike with a girl sitting behind him is completely nude.

    Other Reddittors admitted that they could not immediately get rid the "naked man" optical illusion too. "Took me nearly a minute to figure out what was happening. I was convinced it was a naked man. I even thought maybe it was flesh colored clothing. I almost gave up!" one of them wrote.

    Cat
    © Photo: Pixabay
    A Glitch in the Matrix? Internet is Stunned by a 'Meta-Cat'
    In the perplexing photo, the topless bike rider is actually wearing jeans, while his passenger is in very short shorts.

    "Day 58: I'm still seeing a naked guy. I've given up on reality. Things just don't make sense like they used to," jokingly confessed jesse_dylan. "Well this is obvious. It's a naked man in the middle, along with a girl born with no legs on the back, and her prosthetic legs in jeans on the front," another user humorously commented on the riddle.

    Another intriguing illusion of a fully naked person made the rounds online earlier this year. The image, in which the man falsely appears to be sitting on a boat undressed and with his legs spread,  made many an internet user do a double take.

    In early November, Reddit's visitors also noticed an unusual photo of a cotton field, reminiscent of a crowd of fans at an open-air music festival.

    Probably, the most controversial optical illusion was the photo of the blue-and-black (or white-and-gold) dress, which unleashed mass hysteria around the web.

    Related:

    Iceland Stuns Road Hogs With Trippy 3D Crosswalk
    Freaky Tricks: Korean Artist’s Makeup Illusions That Will Blow Your Mind
    Beijing Builds Optical Illusion Crosswalks to Get Drivers to Slow Down
    Tags:
    reaction, internet, motorcycle, naked man, naked, optical illusion, Reddit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dubai Airshow 2017: The Finest Aircraft on Display
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    Emmanuel Van Damme
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok