Cyclist Who Gave Trump Motorcade One Finger Salute Gets Thousands in Donations

Juli Briskman, the cyclist who flipped the bird toward US President Donald Trump's motorcade back in October, has earned $92,980 via a GoFundMe page as of Tuesday.

With a goal of $100,000, roughly 4,000 donors have given the Briskman fund amounts ranging from $5 to $250 each since it was created last Monday.

"Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all," Rob Mello, who created the page on behalf of Briskman, wrote. "You can show your support by donating here."

"I have connected with Juli and she has been officially [set up] as the beneficiary on this GoFundMe campaign. All proceeds are being donated directly to Juli," the post added.

In response to the generous donations, Briskman released a statement on the platform, saying: "I am not sure what the future holds, but I am buoyed by your support. For now, I can just say thank you and promise to be a good steward of these funds."

According to the one-finger saluter, the funds will be lifting "heavy burdens" such as "mortgage and general living expenses." Those funds will be useful, as Briskman paid a steep price for her impromptu protest.

The avid cyclist made headline news after photographer Brendan Smialowski captured Briskman on October 28 raising her middle finger in the air as Trump was leaving his golf course in Sterling, Virginia. The 50-year-old marketing executive was subsequently fired from her job at government contractor Akima, LLC, just a day after she gave them a heads up it was her in the viral image.

​"They said, ‘We're separating from you,‘" Briskman told the Huffington Post. "Basically, you cannot have ‘lewd' or ‘obscene' things in your social media. So they were calling flipping him off ‘obscene.'"

Though Briskman later reported that one of her male coworkers who called a Facebook user "a f**king Libtard asshole" somehow did not face the same punishment she did, she was happy that her brief moment of fame gave her "an opportunity… to say something." The cyclist later told the Post that she was planning on working with an advocacy group "that she believes in."