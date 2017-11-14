Russian Foreign Ministry Trolls Theresa May on Twitter

During a speech at the at the Lord Mayor's Banquet at London's Guildhall, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has accused Russia of meddling in the affairs of other states by "planting fake stories" in the media and generally trying to "sow discord in the West."

"So I have a very simple message for Russia. We know what you are doing. And you will not succeed," May declared.

"We know what YOU are doing as well. Dear Theresa, we hope, one day you will try Crimean #Massandra red wine," Russian Foreign Ministry tweeted in response, accompanying the message by a picture of May sipping on a glass of wine during the very banquet she made her statement at.

#UK Prime Minister @theresa_may on @Russia: “We know what you are doing”. We know what YOU are doing as well. Dear Theresa, we hope, one day you will try Crimean #Massandra red wine🍷 pic.twitter.com/XmqT9ghSef — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) 14 ноября 2017 г.

​The Russian government has repeatedly denied allegations of interfering in internal affairs of other sovereign nations and attempts to influence the elections in the United States and in Europe.