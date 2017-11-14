Register
02:43 GMT +314 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Diary farm in Florida under investigation after undercover footage reveals abuse of cows

    WATCH: Dairy Farm Under Investigation After Secret Video Reveals Abuse of Cows

    © Screenshot/ARM Investigations
    Viral
    Get short URL
    228903

    Law enforcement officials in Florida have opened a criminal investigation into the state's Larson Dairy after recently released undercover footage shows workers kicking and hitting cows with metal rods.

    "I believe there will be criminal charges forthcoming on the completion of this investigation," Okeechobee County Sheriff Noel Stephen said at a news conference Thursday afternoon.

    The video, filmed by a member of the Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) working at a Larson Dairy farm in Okeechobee County, Florida, in August, was published last Thursday.

    Warning: This video may be too sensitive for some viewers.

    ​"Dairy supervisors and milkers beat, stab and torment dairy cows with steel construction rebar," the narrator says. "The sharp metal rods pierce and penetrate the cows' bodies. Kept hidden from tours and visitors to the dairy, the cows are brutalized."

    The footage has sparked outrage.

    "Abusing those poor helpless dairy cows [is] so sad," a Vimeo commenter wrote on the animal rights group's video. "I hope those involved get caught and are [sentenced] to prison for 15 years for each offense of abuse."

    But it wasn't just netizens getting in on the action: Larson Dairy's biggest partner, Publix Supermarkets, announced Thursday it would be suspending all milk deliveries from the farm. The company added in a statement that they were "shocked" and "disturbed" by the treatment shown in the video.

    "We are also in contact with the F[lorida] Dept of Agriculture, and they have advised us they will be visiting Larson Dairy as quickly as possible to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals," the company wrote. "At Publix, we are committed to animal welfare and are focused on working with suppliers who share the same goals."

    Larson Dairy, considered "the dean of dairymen" in southern Florida by the Florida Dairy Farmers, responded to the backlash, announcing that an employee seen in the video had already been fired and that two other workers had been placed on suspension, according to Sheriff Stephen.

    Cows Receive Human Care in Kazan
    © Photo: YouTube/Sputnik
    It's a Cow's Life: Russian Activists Give Bovine Friends First Class Treatment (VIDEO)

    Though officials at the farm claimed to be shocked by the footage, they later questioned why the Miami-Beach advocacy group waited so long to report the behavior.

    "We are equally concerned about the manner in which this video was brought to our attention," Jacob Larson, the owner of the farm, said. "Had the ‘undercover' employee brought this to our attention when it occurred, we may have been able to prevent it earlier."

    Speaking to WPBF, Larson outright suggested the animal rights group had "an agenda" and that "they want to put farms out of business."

    Firing back at Larson, Richard Couto, the founder of ARM, told the Sun-Sentinel that the group had no reason to target the farm and that they simply wanted to see what "was happening in a typical, larger-scale dairy setting in the state of Florida."

    Related:

    Animal Selfies and the New Cutting Edge of Civil Rights
    Got Fascism? Animal Rights Group Claims Milk a Symbol of White Supremacy
    Animal Rights Activists Douse Themselves in Blood to Oppose Bullfighting
    Naked Ambition: Animal Rights Activists Strip Down to Light Up Fur Industry
    Animal Rights Activists Interrupt Clinton Rally – DxE
    Tags:
    cows, Animal Abuse, Florida
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Follow the Rabbit: Pirelli Unveils Its Alice-in-Wonderland-Themed 2018 Calendar
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok