Amazon Falls Out of Favor With Outraged Users for 'Sneakily' Adding a New Fee

Disappointed customers in the UK took to Twitter, complaining the online shopping platform unexpectedly added two new charges for its same-day delivery service.

Amazon has been criticized by its Prime Now subscribers for its recent "stealthy" changes: the internet shopping giant introduced a new fee and doubled the minimum spend for free delivery.

To become a member of Amazon's same-day delivery service, Prime Now, users of were annually charged a £79 fee for faster delivery, which covers free delivery on purchases throughout the year. The changes mean shoppers will have to pay extra £3.99 delivery cost plus a £2 tip for the driver on orders under £40, while they previously only applied on items under £20.

.@amazonprimenow It’s a shame that you’ve introduced a £3.99 delivery charge on top of an annual fee of £79. Free delivery makes customers more sympathetic to delivery drivers which = generous tips. — Lisa (@LisaKJMcA) 13 ноября 2017 г.

@amazonprimenow Gosh. Adding a £3.99 delivery charge to orders under £40 without notice is very sneaky and not cool. Shame. — Scott Bevan (@scottybev) 5 ноября 2017 г.

The new charges were quietly rolled out for UK users in the past few weeks, but users started noticing the change in early November.

Has @amazonprimenow changed its delivery charges? £3.99 for orders under £40. Used to be free for orders under £20 (I always tipped £2)? — Bloor (@alexbloor) 4 ноября 2017 г.

It’s clear the new 3.99 charge for #prime now is to reduce business and make money. Sneakily added and going to annoy people paying for #AmazonPrime I’m one thinking about cancelling — Simon Jefferies (@olivegamestudio) 13 ноября 2017 г.

@amazonprimenow your minimum £40 order no delivery charge is insulting for #amazonprime members with many years of loyalty — Vampraist (@vampraist) 1 ноября 2017 г.

Some customers were so disappointed that they decided to part ways with Amazon.

Well, that’s a shame. Amazon Prime Now has started charging for delivery unless you spend over £40. 👎🏻 I’m out. @amazonprimenow pic.twitter.com/VcOLc5tfjc — Davey 🧐 (@davey) 7 ноября 2017 г.

@amazonprimenow 3.99 extra on top of prime for amazon now shopping sorry lost a customer — mr fossil (@gregoryred37) 13 ноября 2017 г.

