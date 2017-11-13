Demi Moore Passionately Kissing Underage Boy Stirs Social Media (VIDEO)

Social media came ablaze following the resurfacing of a video featuring acclaimed Hollywood actress Demi Moore kissing a just-turned 15-year old boy.

The video was apparently filmed at 1982, and features Demi Moore, who was 19 at the time, repeatedly kissing Philip Tanzini, who co-starred with her in the soap General Hospital, at the latter’s 15th birthday party.

The video was originally posted on YouTube in 2012, accruing over 6.5 million views since then, and has recently resurfaced in the media in light of the sex scandals that have rocked Hollywood this year.

Some people actually appeared envious of the boy’s lot.

So a video of Demi Moore aged 19 kissing a 15 year old boy “passionately” has resurfaced. If I was that 15 year old I think I would be proud of that!! (Not seen video though 😜) — Dave Gregory (@DaveGregory64) 13 ноября 2017 г.

So Demi Moore kissed a 15yo boy, except she was 19 AT THE TIME and I'll bet didn't complain or feel in any way abused that one of the most beautiful young actresses in the world kissed him https://t.co/z4wnuemCch — Kurtosis Skew (@KurtosisSkew) 13 ноября 2017 г.

​Others however took a dim view of Moore’s actions.

Mhhhh, so Demi Moore has been a MILF hunter for ages, wonder how many little boys she preyed on after victimizing this confused fella. #HollywoodIsAJoke — USA-ManUtd1982™ (@USA_ManUtd1982) 13 ноября 2017 г.

#MondayMotivation Why are ppl reluctant to add Demi Moore to the list of Hollywood pedophiles? Is that title reserved for men? https://t.co/UqML7a14PT — AintScairt (@AintScairt) 13 ноября 2017 г.

​There were also those who wondered about what kind of outrage would’ve ensued if the “roles were reversed.”

So he's 15 and she's 19 in this vid.. not as bad as I thought. Still tho if roles were reversed the outrage would have been crazy. He's the man tho.. also



I did not know Demi Moore was that buff at 19 — Corey Ramón (@C_R_H_M) 13 ноября 2017 г.