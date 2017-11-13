What a Turkey! Twitter Explodes Over Tesco Xmas Ad Featuring Muslim Family

Supermarket chain Tesco has launched its Christmas advertising campaign in the UK, which features a number of individuals and families preparing their festive Turkey feasts - but many Twitter users have not responded well to the diversity drive.

Christmas is fast approaching, and in an annual tradition, retailers in the UK — particularly supermarkets — are taking to the airwaves with big-budget TV ads, which often resemble miniature movies.

UK supermarket giant Tesco however, an early entrant to the promotional fray in 2017, has reaped significant online for its seasonal offering — on the basis it features a Muslim family.

Going to extremes to cook your turkey just the way you like it? However you do Christmas, Everyone's Welcome at Tesco. #EveryonesWelcome pic.twitter.com/xhJvUSmO2P — Tesco (@Tesco) November 8, 2017

​The ad — Turkey, Every Which Way — is aimed at promoting inclusion during the holiday period, and also touts a campaign to raise money for charity. In it, a variety of British families prepare for the task of cooking a traditional Christmas dinner.

"We want our customers to know that however they choose to do Christmas, and no matter what they need, we can help — everyone's welcome at Tesco," company chief Alessandra Bellini said upon the ad's release.

As part of the campaign, the supermarket giant is attempting to get the hashtag #EveryonesWelcome trending on Twitter — but the festive spirit certainly doesn't appear to be in evidence among many people who've seen the ad, and several have voiced their condemnation via the social media platform.

Hey, Tesco… I don't mind ONE BIT about your Xmas ads featuring Muslims wearing headscarves….. I'm looking forward to your Eid ads… Featuring Christians — wearing crucifixes. — Heather McDougall (@heatherm999) November 10, 2017​

According to Tesco Muslims celebrate Christmas like the rest of us, I can’t wait for the advert showing them wrapping bacon around the turkey or eating pigs in blankets 👍🏻 — Scott AE (@Scott_1690_) November 12, 2017​

“Every family has a different turkey tale… However you cook yours – from barbecuing to basting – we’ve got a turkey for you. #EveryonesWelcome”, oh but not if your actually a muslim, not just a "tv muslim"…oops? pic.twitter.com/bCb54u5IQo — Ding is Back (@DingIsBack) November 13, 2017​

#Tesco I object strongly to your anti- Christian Xmas advert how dare you politicise our festival in order to appease lefty political correctness. You have lost me as a customer now, you should rethink your advertising campaign, British people still live here. #MerryChristmas — DunxGreener ن 🔱🇬🇧 (@DunxGreener) November 11, 2017​

I’m so offended by @Tesco Christmas advert showing contempt for Christianity I’m no longer shopping there. I’m cutting up my points card too! — Sue McDonald (@suemcdonald342) November 10, 2017​

However, other users supported Tesco's more inclusive festive take, praising the retailer and criticizing detractors.

I am a Muslim and I can tell you that I am not the least offended by it. This advert just shows as it is a bank holiday in this country it is an occasion for Muslim families, too to gather, whether they are having turkey or not. — Isabella Aischa (@IsaAik2411) November 11, 2017​

Why is there so much hatred? The Muslim women in the #Tesco advert are just greeting each other at the door with Tesco bags. Secondly, what's it got to do with halal turkey? Who cares if they don't sell halal turkey! I'm going to buy the rest of my trimmings from #Tesco — Nxdia (@NadiaHussainMUA) November 13, 2017​

Would have loved the Tesco advert even more if they'd included a Jewish Christmas. Chicken soup, kosher turkey and Chanukah candles. Properly wind up the "war on Christmas" nutters — emmalevin (@m11_lufc) November 11, 2017​