Register
18:30 GMT +313 November 2017
Live
    Search
    Aerial view of the island Utoya on May 31, 2017 where far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 69 people back in July 2011

    Too Soon: Netflix's Anders Breivik Epic Needles Norwegians

    © AFP 2017/ Tore MEEK / NTB Scanpix
    Viral
    Get short URL
    337422

    Tens of thousands Norwegians have contested plans to make the country's most notorious mass murderer's killing spree into a state-supported TV movie, by signing an online petition.

    As Norway prepares to commemorate Anders Behring Breivik's carnage on the Utøya island, plans by US entertainment giant Netflix to make a film about the terrible events are being met with increased resistance.

    About two weeks after Vegard Løkken, a native of Eina, Oppland, started the signature campaign "No to film about Anders Behring Breivik," tens of thousands Norwegians signed up in protest against the film itself and the media giant Netflix, which is behind it. The campaign also gained considerable attention in social media, triggering a hot debate.

    Karl Johan's Gate Street, Oslo
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dion Hinchcliffe / Karl Johan's Gate Street
    Flower Power: Norwegian Capital Scares Off Terrorists With Planter Boxes
    Vegard Løkken argued that in addition to being premature, the movie would also give the terrorist too much PR.

    "We have already spent far too many tax kroner on the fool. Besides, it's too early to make movies about him, as the wounds are still fresh," Vegard Løkken explained his stance to the Verdens Gang daily, venturing that it's best to wait some 40-50 years, before daring to shoot such a movie.

    According to Utøya survivor Unni Espeland Marcussen, though, the timing is just right.

    "This is a film showing how democracy worked in what had happened and what the consequences of right-wing extremism could be. I think it could be an important film," Espeland Marcussen told the Aftenposten daily. "Whether it's cinema or theater, it will never feel too early for me. July 22 is my personal sorrow, but it hit the whole nation, she added."

    The divisive film based on Åsne Seierstad's book "One of us" has been awarded the working title "Norway" and is still early in production. At present, little is known about the film apart from the fact that the role of Anders Behring Breivik will be played by Anders Danielsen Lie.

    According to a press-release from Netflix, the film follows three sub-stories: that of a survivor of the attack coming back to life, that of then-Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg and other politicians steering the Nordic country through its arguably worst-ever shock, and lastly that of the lawyers giving the far-right mass-murdered a fair trial.

    Earlier, the film project received over NOK 17 million ($2 million) in state support to the Norwegian Film Institute.

    Asylum seekers gather round a fire as they cook a meal overlooking the temporary Altnes camp refugee camp on the island of Seiland, northern Norway
    © AP Photo/ Alastair Grant
    Slices of Norway's 'Oil Pie' Being Cut Ever Thinner By More Migrants
    Several scenes are scheduled for shooting in Nøtterøy municipality in the coming weeks. This fact alone has not gone without criticism, as several of Breivik's relatives are residing in the area.

    "It's important for us to work in a respectful and correct way, and I hope for understanding that we are revealing as little as possible," director Peter Greengrass told the Dagbladet daily during his visit to Norway in September.

    Earlier this year, Norway had to scrap its plans to commemorate the victims of Breivik's massacre with a controversial memorial called "Memory Wound," after angry locals threatened with a lawsuit against the project in which a slit of land would be physically removed from Utøya to create an impression of a damaged landscape.

    ​In July 2011, the militant right-wing extremist killed 77 in a bombing and shooting spree in downtown Oslo and on Labor youth camp on the island of Utøya. He is currently serving a "life imprisonment," which is in effect a 21-year sentence that can be extended unlimitedly.

    Related:

    We Wish You a Multi-Cultural Christmas, Sing Norway's Sensitivity Minders
    Feminist Sharia? Poll Reveals Surprising Beliefs of Norwegian Muslims
    'Sad Day' as Norway's Islamic Council Loses State Funding Amid Mass Exodus
    The Sadist Formerly Known as Breivik: Norway's Notorious Killer Changes Name
    Tags:
    movie, film, Netflix, Anders Breivik, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies in Uniform: St. Petersburg Chooses Its Top Policewomen and Military Girls
    Hoist By Own Petard
    Hoist By Own Petard
    2017 APEC Forum
    Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok