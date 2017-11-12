Coffee Craze: Test Your Intellect With This Brain Teaser Gone Viral

There are many puzzles and brain teasers out there that may appear complex at first but in fact require you to pay close attention to minute details (and perhaps implement some out-of-the-box thinking) to crack them. Do you think you’ve got what it takes to solve this one?

Here’s one of the latest brain teasers to go viral on the web.

Can you deduce which cup will get its fill of coffee first? Be sure to pay close attention to details as sometimes the solution can be less complex than meets the eye.

Let’s see who’s brain works 😭 who gets coffee first? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/CqCtIeKVsJ — Purp 💜 (@_herbeautyxo) 9 ноября 2017 г.

​Some people were amused by the puzzle’s design, chuckling when they realized exactly what they should’ve been looking for.

I just didn't pay attention lol but sometimes I'm funny like that hahahah😂😂😂😂 — Deplorable Robert (@rbenn76) 10 ноября 2017 г.

how did i not notice that pic.twitter.com/1JTwQbhfBc — Sulayman Zaraei (@VFDlol) 10 ноября 2017 г.

Others opted to quit in style.

​One man argued however that the key features of this puzzle may actually be confused for "drawing mistakes".

When your puzzle depends on believing your poor Illustrator skills are features of the puzzle, not mistakes, your puzzle has failed. Ignoring the drawing mistakes, the answer is only 4 will get any coffee. — Gregory Berry (@GregorySBerry) 11 ноября 2017 г.

​And for those of you who simply want the answer, here’s the solution.