    President Donald Trump's tweeter feed on a computer screen in Washington (File)

    Feisty Twitter Users Troll 'Old' Trump After 'Short and Fat' Kim Jong-un Tweet

    © AP Photo/ J. David Ake
    US President Donald Trump is doing his best to keep Twitter users entertained; his latest tweet, in which he alluded to "short and fat" Kim Jong-un, has caused a wave of reaction on the social network.

    Donald Trump's reaction to an insult from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has aroused a slew of responses on Twitter. The US President managed to amuse some while concerning others with his assertion that "I would NEVER call him [Kim Jong-un] 'short and fat.'"

    ​Trump's tweet followed a statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry, which hit out at the US President after his speech to the South Korean parliament on Wednesday, in which he criticized Seoul's northern neighbor.

    ​Trump called North Korea a "hell that no person deserves," and warned that "every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

    North Korea responded on Saturday, accusing Trump of "demonizing" the country and making "nonsensical remarks of completely denying our ideology and system," Kyodo News reported.

    "Reckless remarks by a dotard like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance," the foreign ministry continued. Some news outlets, including Associated Press, translated the "dotard" insult as "old lunatic."

    Some Twitter users pointed out that Trump seemed to object to being called "old," but not a "lunatic."

    Others said that Trump, 71, should not be riled at being called "old." They also accused the President of insulting Kim in the past.

    Twitterers also accused the US President of behaving an immature manner.

    ​​In addition to "dotard" or "old lunatic," the North Korean Foreign Ministry then released a statement calling Trump a "destroyer of world peace and stability," who "begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula."

    Also on Saturday, the US and South Korean navies launched four days of joint drills off the east coast of South Korea. 

    According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises involve three US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, the Ronald Reagan and the Theodore Roosevelt. Also taking part are 11 US Aegis ships and 7 South Korean Aegis ships, featuring the Aegis ballistic missile defense system.

    The drills aim to show "strong will and firm military readiness to defeat any provocation by North Korea with dominant force in the event of a crisis," the South Korean military stated.

    ​The US President has just arrived in the Philippines, the final leg of a 13-day, five-country tour of Asian countries. At a joint news conference in Vietnam on Saturday, Trump was asked about the possibility of becoming friends with Kim Jong-un.

    "Strange things happen in life. That might be a strange thing to happen. But it's certainly a possibility," Trump replied.

    "If that did happen, it would be a good thing for, I can tell you, for North Korea. But it would also be good for lots of other places and it would be good for the world. So, certainly it is something that could happen. I don't know that it will. But it would be very, very nice if it did."

