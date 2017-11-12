Feisty Twitter Users Troll 'Old' Trump After 'Short and Fat' Kim Jong-un Tweet

US President Donald Trump is doing his best to keep Twitter users entertained; his latest tweet, in which he alluded to "short and fat" Kim Jong-un, has caused a wave of reaction on the social network.

Donald Trump's reaction to an insult from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has aroused a slew of responses on Twitter. The US President managed to amuse some while concerning others with his assertion that "I would NEVER call him [Kim Jong-un] 'short and fat.'"

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend — and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 ноября 2017 г.

No, dummy…he said he'd NEVER call Kim short & fat (…even though he is short & fat). Funniest tweet ever. Love his sense of humor. — Baglady (@fubaglady) 12 ноября 2017 г.

“How did WWI start?”

“Assassination of the heir to the throne of the Austro-Hungarian Empire”

“How did WWIII start?”

“Trump called Kim Jong-un fat on Twitter dot com" — Em ⭐️Galaxy Girl ⚯͛ (@ingenue_meg) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​Trump's tweet followed a statement from the North Korean Foreign Ministry, which hit out at the US President after his speech to the South Korean parliament on Wednesday, in which he criticized Seoul's northern neighbor.

​Trump called North Korea a "hell that no person deserves," and warned that "every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

North Korea responded on Saturday, accusing Trump of "demonizing" the country and making "nonsensical remarks of completely denying our ideology and system," Kyodo News reported.

"Reckless remarks by a dotard like Trump will never scare us or stop our advance," the foreign ministry continued. Some news outlets, including Associated Press, translated the "dotard" insult as "old lunatic."

Some Twitter users pointed out that Trump seemed to object to being called "old," but not a "lunatic."

Kim Jong-Un called Donald Trump an "old lunatic" – and Trump only disputed the part about being "old" — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Kim Jong-Un: Trump is old and crazy.



Trump: What do you mean, “Old?” — Rogue Mike Reed (@jutopia) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Others said that Trump, 71, should not be riled at being called "old." They also accused the President of insulting Kim in the past.

Because you're old? — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Why WOULDN'T he? You've repeatedly belittled him, his appearance and his sanity (not unjustified) in a hugely unpresidential manner. I'm really struggling to believe that this tweet is from an "elected" official in ANY country. — Matron69 (@Markthulhu) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Somebody, anybody, take his god damn phone. — Taylor Merullo (@trmerullo) 12 ноября 2017 г.

Twitterers also accused the US President of behaving an immature manner.

😂😂😂 They seem like good friends. pic.twitter.com/PZGgl8uIDR — Victor Leonardi (@VICTORLEONARDIB) 12 ноября 2017 г.

It would be awesome if you would act like a president. Or even an adult. I work with high schoolers that are more mature. So embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/N07lDPBoRS — Kristin (@Unlucky_Duck87) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​​In addition to "dotard" or "old lunatic," the North Korean Foreign Ministry then released a statement calling Trump a "destroyer of world peace and stability," who "begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula."

Also on Saturday, the US and South Korean navies launched four days of joint drills off the east coast of South Korea.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the exercises involve three US aircraft carriers, the USS Nimitz, the Ronald Reagan and the Theodore Roosevelt. Also taking part are 11 US Aegis ships and 7 South Korean Aegis ships, featuring the Aegis ballistic missile defense system.

The drills aim to show "strong will and firm military readiness to defeat any provocation by North Korea with dominant force in the event of a crisis," the South Korean military stated.

Just landed in the Philippines after a great day of meetings and events in Hanoi, Vietnam! pic.twitter.com/YxHRNhhPWo — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 ноября 2017 г.

​The US President has just arrived in the Philippines, the final leg of a 13-day, five-country tour of Asian countries. At a joint news conference in Vietnam on Saturday, Trump was asked about the possibility of becoming friends with Kim Jong-un.

"Strange things happen in life. That might be a strange thing to happen. But it's certainly a possibility," Trump replied.

"If that did happen, it would be a good thing for, I can tell you, for North Korea. But it would also be good for lots of other places and it would be good for the world. So, certainly it is something that could happen. I don't know that it will. But it would be very, very nice if it did."