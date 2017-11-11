Aquaman Jason Momoa Exposes an A**hole in the Justice League

American actor Jason Momoa who is playing Aquaman in the upcoming Justice League movie revealed that one of the film's characters turned out to be "a bit of an a**hole" to one of their partners.

As Momoa explained, he sought to show the audience what kind of character Aquaman is and why he has such a demeanor towards some of his Justice League comrades, according to the Daily Express.

"The one thing that was really concerning when I did my homework, I knew that [Justice League] would be basically a weekend in his life. And I just want to make sure that the fans knew that this gruff character, this man who lives within the tides and is not really accepted in two different places… we needed to know where he came from and why he's this grumpy, bit of an a**hole to Batman," Momoa said.

© AP Photo/ Vianney Le Caer Actors Jason Momoa, from left, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill pose for a selfie photograph at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2017

The actor also added that he really enjoyed messing with Ben Affleck’s costume on set.

"I'm a bit of a big kid, and I kind of geeked out just walking around Ben and pulling on his cape. It's just surreal that I'm even here playing this guy and around these guys. When you see us all up there, you'll feel the same way!" Momoa revealed.

"And I was like, "Who the f*** keeps pulling on my cape?" Affleck added.