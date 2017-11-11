Sex Spy Gadget: Remote-Controlled Vibrator Records User’s Sessions

An owner of a vibrator manufactured by a company called Lovense based in Hong Kong has accidentally discovered that the device’s remote-control app can record ambient sounds while the device is being used and then store the recordings on the owner’s phone without their knowledge.
According to the user’s account cited by The Verge, they did grant the app access to the microphone and camera in order to use the app’s chat function and to transmit voice clips on command, not to perform audio recording when using the device.
Also, it appears that there were similar occurrences in the past involving sex toys manufactured by Lovense. For example, earlier this year it became apparent that a butt plug called the Hush produced by the company is vulnerable to hacking, according to the Verge.
All comments
Show new comments (0)