22:20 GMT +311 November 2017
    Sex Spy Gadget: Remote-Controlled Vibrator Records User’s Sessions

    CC0 / Pixabay
    A sex toy manufactured in Hong Kong was revealed to be capable of spying on its owners while in use without their consent.

    An owner of a vibrator manufactured by a company called Lovense based in Hong Kong has accidentally discovered that the device’s remote-control app can record ambient sounds while the device is being used and then store the recordings on the owner’s phone without their knowledge.

    According to the user’s account cited by The Verge, they did grant the app access to the microphone and camera in order to use the app’s chat function and to transmit voice clips on command, not to perform audio recording when using the device.

    The Roomba vacuum cleaner by iRobot Corp. moves to clean an office carpet in Boston on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2007. Nearly five years after rolling onto the market, the Roomba vacuum cleaner has undergone a ground-up redesign that has endowed the otherwise-brainy robot with the smarts to overcome rug tassels and electrical cords.
    © AP Photo/ Elise Amendola
    Spy at Home? Vacuuming Robot Could Be Major Threat to Consumer Privacy
    A Reddit user who claimed to be a Lovense representative responded to the complaint, arguing that it was merely a bug that affects only Android users and should be fixed by a recent software update, and that no data was sent to the company servers.

    Also, it appears that there were similar occurrences in the past involving sex toys manufactured by Lovense. For example, earlier this year it became apparent that a butt plug called the Hush produced by the company is vulnerable to hacking, according to the Verge.

