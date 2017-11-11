Register
20:39 GMT +312 November 2017
    screengrab from gofundme.com page for Juli Briskman

    Angry Americans: Over $50k Raised for Woman Fired After Flipping Off Trump

    US citizen Juli Briskman became a national hero overnight, and it cost her dearly, but then repaid her well.

    After Briskman was fired for posting a viral photo in which she is seen riding her bicycle while flipping the bird to US President Donald Trump's motorcade, a sympathetic person started a gofundme page to acknowledge, support, and even reward her for her open — although ineffective — defiance of the strikingly unpopular leader and his policies.

    Describing Briskman as "an inspiration to us all," the gofundme page detailed that she had been "fired from her employer" after "exercising her first amendment rights."

    The site — titled ‘Thank You Juli Briskman' — has garnered Briskman a startling amount of monetary support for her act of civil disobedience, and a fair amount of emotional support as well.

    Asked about her unpremeditated bike-born move, Briskman stated that it felt like "an opportunity for me to say something," according to the Huffington Post.

    "I'm angry about where our country is right now. I am appalled," she added, pointing out that, "DACA recipients are getting kicked out," and that Trump had "pulled ads for open enrollment in ObamaCare."

    "Only one-third of Puerto Rico has power," she grated, cited by Huffpo.

    "I'm thinking, he's at the damn golf course again," Briskman said.

    Briskman was fired by government contractor Akima LLC after she was caught on film flipping off the president's motorcade as it left a Trump-branded golf course in Sterling, Virginia.

    Briskman detailed that Akima declared her to be in violation of the company's social media policy determining what is obscene after she used the image as a profile photo.

