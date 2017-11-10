Was That a 'Remoaner'? Britain Awakes to Porn Noises Heard During BBC Broadcast

It is not exactly the sexiest of subjects especially first thing in the morning - so a prankster decided to spice up a live Brexit broadcast on BBC by adding sex noises.

Bleary-eyed breakfast television viewers got a rude awakening on Friday, November 10, when a live BBC broadcast on Brexit was blighted by the sound of sex noises in the background provided by jokers.

Political correspondent Emma Vardy was reporting live on the latest developments in Brexit from outside the parliament buildings in London, when the hoaxers unexpectedly struck by playing porn sounds out of sight of the cameras.

Although somewhat caught out by the huffing and puffing noises, the journalist gave a wry smile before bravely battling through her script.

Hosts Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt, who were back in the BBC studio, also took the stiff-upper lip approach and failed to mention the strange background noises.

Morning Glory

The amusing interruption wasn't lost, however, on the nation, who immediately took to social media to comment on the incident which has now been blamed on on "remoaners."

@BBCBreakfast ermmmm the background noise during that last interview at the Houses of Parliament!!!! What the heck bbc! — David McGuire (@davidmcguire84) November 10, 2017​

Scores saw the funny side, however, voicing their support for the saucy start to the day.

Professional Performance

BBC bosses later admitted that the noises had been played out loud by an opportunist bystander, who sneaked up beside the reporter but out of sight of the film crew.

"The interruption was beyond our control and our reporter remained professional throughout," a BBC spokesperson said.

A prankster known as DiscoBoy took credit for the stunt admitting it was a "spur of the moment" idea.