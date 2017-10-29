WATCH World's First-Ever 360-Degree Video Over Pyongyang

It appears that North Korea is not as reclusive and hermetic as some people might think.

Singapore photographer Aram Pan has managed to shoot the North Korean capital Pyongyang using a 360-degree bird's eye view, NK News reported; almost 2.5 million people had already watched his video on YouTube.

Pan used one Entaniya 280 camera setup to capture the 360-degree, also bringing three other cameras to capture other types of video and photos.

With tourists typically banned from filming Pyongyang from the air, Pan told NK News that he got the green light thanks to his positive attitude toward the DPRK.

"Perhaps it's because I don't see them as the terrifying people everyone thinks they are and I guess they feel that. I find that the friendlier I am, the more they naturally reveal themselves to me," he said.