Video of 'Alien' Insect Will Leave You Sleepless for Days

Imagine coming home one night and seeing a large alien-like insect crawling on your floor. What would you do?

A video has been posted online showing an insect with large hairy tentacles growing from its belly. Within just a few days, the video has gained almost 40 million views.

“Well, time to nuke the house" one commentator on YouTube, "Face of mercy" wrote.

"This is a harmless moth, first of all it's a whole alien" another commentator "auxcord" said.

According to the naturalists the “alien” in the video is actually a Creatonotos Gangis moth. The males have special tubes, which they use during mating season to attract females.



