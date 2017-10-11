Register
    Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators stand on the streets waving their “estelada” flags, that symbolizes Catalonia's independence, during a protest calling for the independence of Catalonia in Barcelona, Spain

    'Eight Seconds of Freedom': #CataloniaIndependence Delay Disappoints Internet

    Upset netizens took to Twitter after the Catalan leader declared the region's much-anticipated independence only to put everything on hold in order to reach a compromise with the Spanish government.

    On Tuesday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivered his first speech to the regional parliament after the historic vote, saying that according to its results he "accepts the mandate of citizens… for Catalonia to become an independent state." But just moments later, he proposed "that the parliament suspend the effects of the declaration of independence" and pushed for talks in the coming weeks.

    ​The reaction of the Internet users didn't take long to arrive.

    ​Some were confused by the announced delay of independence.

    ​Others expressed their support and hope for the best.

    "A smart decision. A heart without a body can't survive, nor can a body without a heart. Catalonia is the heart of Spain."

    ​Several Twitter users took a humorous and playful approach to the situation.

    ​But rage and disappointment with the lack of a formal declaration dominated most tweets.

    Photos and videos of a crowd that gathered on Tuesday outside of the Catalan Parliament building to listen to Puigdemont's speech became especially popular online — emotions on the faces of pro-independence supporters captured at an eight-second interval speak for themselves.

    "See the faces of separatists when they realize that they have been deceived"

    "8 seconds of #Catalunya's independence"

    ​These images snapped by photographer Iván Alvarado even launched a local "before" and "after" meme.

    "-They will bring beer! —It's Cruzcampo [a beer brand created in Sevilla]"

    ​The official results of Catalonia's independence referendum, which was held on October 1, showed that 90.18 percent, or more than 2.28 million voters, supported the secession of Catalonia from Spain, with a turnout exceeding 43 percent. However, the country's authorities refused to recognize the vote. On Tuesday, Spanish King Felipe VI accused the Catalan government of "inadmissible disloyalty," and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy noted on Wednesday after an emergency cabinet meeting that Madrid would do everything possible to prevent Catalonia from seceding.

