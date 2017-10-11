'Eight Seconds of Freedom': #CataloniaIndependence Delay Disappoints Internet

Upset netizens took to Twitter after the Catalan leader declared the region's much-anticipated independence only to put everything on hold in order to reach a compromise with the Spanish government.

On Tuesday, Catalan President Carles Puigdemont delivered his first speech to the regional parliament after the historic vote, saying that according to its results he "accepts the mandate of citizens… for Catalonia to become an independent state." But just moments later, he proposed "that the parliament suspend the effects of the declaration of independence" and pushed for talks in the coming weeks.

Official Statement by the President of Catalonia on the Declaration of Independence https://t.co/mlBboaknAM pic.twitter.com/TvIQlqSZ1V — Catalan Government (@catalangov) 10 октября 2017 г.

​The reaction of the Internet users didn't take long to arrive.

Last I checked self-determination was a fundamental right in western society. Best of luck Catalonia #CataloniaIndependence — Rod (@rodtwill) 10 октября 2017 г.

The president of Catalonia's speech was the definition of anti-climatic. Now what is he going to do? Stay in limbo?#CataloniaIndependence — Petrus Americanus (@Petrus_American) 11 октября 2017 г.

​Some were confused by the announced delay of independence.

​Others expressed their support and hope for the best.

Dont stop #Catalonia. All oppressed nations of the world are watching you with hope & solidarity. #CataloniaIndependence @alfonslopeztena — Garga Chatterjee (@GargaC) 10 октября 2017 г.

Uma decisão inteligente. Um coração sem corpo não pode sobreviver, nem o corpo sem um coração. Catalunha é o coração de Espanha. — Kira Oliver (@euemeuseus) 10 октября 2017 г.

​"A smart decision. A heart without a body can't survive, nor can a body without a heart. Catalonia is the heart of Spain."

​Several Twitter users took a humorous and playful approach to the situation.

😂😂💀💀💀 the Catalan government thought they'd declare independence at night so nobody would notice #CataloniaIndependence — Teddy Bruckshot (@escofree) 10 октября 2017 г.

​But rage and disappointment with the lack of a formal declaration dominated most tweets.

Photos and videos of a crowd that gathered on Tuesday outside of the Catalan Parliament building to listen to Puigdemont's speech became especially popular online — emotions on the faces of pro-independence supporters captured at an eight-second interval speak for themselves.

🔸Ver la cara de los independentistas cuando se dan cuenta que han sido engañados por Puigdemont NO TIENE PRECIO#10Oct ⤵⤵⤵ pic.twitter.com/jIa23I1Im8 — Mercedes Romón (@mromvi) 11 октября 2017 г.

"See the faces of separatists when they realize that they have been deceived"

"8 seconds of #Catalunya's independence"

#CataloniaIndependence



Suspends declaration of independence 🤔



When people follow leaders with wrong ambition and false promise

🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/yJW2Z7epfH — Sam Rad (@Rad19m) 11 октября 2017 г.

​These images snapped by photographer Iván Alvarado even launched a local "before" and "after" meme.

​"-They will bring beer! —It's Cruzcampo [a beer brand created in Sevilla]"

When you buy something in AliExpress. When you get it at home. — Joan Cuevas Gómez (@joan_cg) 10 октября 2017 г.

​The official results of Catalonia's independence referendum, which was held on October 1, showed that 90.18 percent, or more than 2.28 million voters, supported the secession of Catalonia from Spain, with a turnout exceeding 43 percent. However, the country's authorities refused to recognize the vote. On Tuesday, Spanish King Felipe VI accused the Catalan government of "inadmissible disloyalty," and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy noted on Wednesday after an emergency cabinet meeting that Madrid would do everything possible to prevent Catalonia from seceding.