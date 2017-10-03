Place Your Bets! George Foreman Wants to Fight Steven Seagal, Internet Goes Mad

Thousands of microbloggers turned on their “wait, let me get my popcorn first” mode on after former boxing world champ George Foreman challenged the action movie actor and martial artist to a fight in his tweet.

Could this be another Fight of the Century? Legendary boxer George Foreman, the two-time heavyweight world champion and an Olympic gold medalist, has just offered a faceoff to Hollywood star Steven Seagal from his Twitter account.

Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) 2 октября 2017 г.

Countless users are already anticipating a fascinating show, thrilled by the prospect of this unlikely bout. (But is it actually so unreal? We've already seen how Conor McGregor ended up after he challenged Floyd Mayweather, so who knows what this joke can lead to.)

Foreman calling out Steven Segal could potentially be the greatest fight ever — kevin macdougall (@sm0k3y2307) 2 октября 2017 г.

God help me, I'd watch this https://t.co/UNGWyZpcrT — David Hines (@hradzka) 3 октября 2017 г.

Some users noted they are ready to pay to see "Big George" versus "Take Sensei" in combat.

uhhhh…ok fine I’ll buy the PPV https://t.co/t2zlYymCsZ — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) 2 октября 2017 г.

Others wondered about the details of the fight, and what combat style Mr. Seagal should choose.

What form of combat should Steven Segal use against George Foreman? — Jeff Macke (@JeffMacke) 3 октября 2017 г.

Can Seagal use a sword? That's the only chance he has of winning. — FightPicks inc (@MixedMartialBet) 2 октября 2017 г.

George Foreman even answered, adding fuel to the fire:

No weapons Hand to hand only https://t.co/Tbd5iPWnAM — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) 2 октября 2017 г.

A lot of Foreman's admirers showed up in the comment section, imagining his easy win.

Me: when the fight ends and Steven is destroyed pic.twitter.com/gCKKEuu7O2 — Nicole Nich-Wallace (@nicnichwall) 2 октября 2017 г.

One punch and its game over. George is the biggest hitter of all time. — Simon Maybury (@simon_maybury) 2 октября 2017 г.

Meanwhile, Seagal supporters insisted the fight would unfold in the opposite direction.

Several people couldn't help mocking the 65-years-old actor. One user even recalled the moment Seagal tried Belarus President Lukashenko's carrots while another one suggested he would hardly survive 10 rounds against the former boxer (who is 68, by the way).