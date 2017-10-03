Register
17:19 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    A nurse wearing a hijab (File)

    Religion Over Hygiene: Swedish Nurse Allowed to Wear Muslim Clothes Despite Ban

    © AFP 2017/ MARWAN NAAMANI
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 17534

    A Muslim nurse who was previously banned from wearing Islamic clothing at work for sanitary reasons has been supported by the Swedish Ombudsman for Discrimination, which thus ranked religious reasons above hygienic considerations in a ruling that may set a precedent for the future.

    A Muslim woman was employed as a nurse at the maternal ward at Södersjukhuset Hospital (SÖS) in Stockholm and was immediately informed that long-sleeved clothes were not to be used due to the institution's hygiene rules.

    The woman then tried using removable disposable arms to shield herself from men in accordance with the mandates of Islam, but was also denied this option. The woman decided that she was being discriminated against because of her religion and reported the hospital to the Anti-Discrimination Ombudsman's Office (DO), which, perhaps surprisingly, took the woman's side, the trade newspaper Dagens Juridik reported.

    Sweden parliament building
    CC0
    Breaking Barriers: Sweden's First Muslim Party Hopes to Make Way Into Parliament
    Although the hospital clarified that all staff must work with naked forearms for the sake of hygiene and patients' safety, the DO contended that such rules only were justified if given a "legitimate purpose."

    The DO ruled that there was nothing in either the National Board of Health's regulations or in the Stockholm County Council's basic hygiene routines that prohibited single-use protective clothing, provided that they are replaced with each new patient.

    "According to the DO's evaluation, neither of these regulations or hygiene routines therefore prevents SÖS from allowing healthcare professionals to wear disposable arms for religious reasons in cases where risk assessment shows that it is acceptable," the DO ruled.

    The Muslim woman's claims that the SÖS systematically violated the anti-discrimination law were thus supported as "not bearing any risk of contamination."

    Previously, the DO sparked a controversy by arguing that a Muslim school that separated its pupils by gender on a school bus acted in full accordance with the Nordic country's discrimination laws.

    Earlier this year, a documentary by Swedish broadcaster TV4 featured footage of the privately-run al-Azhar Primary School in a Stockholm suburb, showing boys entering a bus from the front, and girls from the back. This led to a public outcry and criticism from politicians, including Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, who argued that it went against the grain of Sweden's long-standing commitment for gender equality.

    The school justified its actions by claiming some of the boys were being unruly and disruptive. The al-Azhar school describes itself as having a Muslim profile, yet claims to be open to students from all backgrounds. Around 80 percent of the staff are non-Muslims, according to its vice principal.

    Kalle Alm
    © Photo: Kalle Alm/facebook
    Arab-Speaking Swede Rises to Internet Stardom in Muslim World
    In yet another case involving a clash between secular ethics and Islamic norms, the DO sued an interpreter company that interrupted a job interview when it was found that the jobseeker refused to shake hands with persons of the opposite sex. The DO claimed that the woman, who justified her refusal with religious beliefs, had been discriminated against and demanded SEK 80,000 ($9,800) in compensation.

    Iranian-born Maria Rashidi, the founder and the chairperson of the Swedish NGO Kvinnors Rätt ("Women's Rights") accused the DO of "ethnocentric thinking" in her recent opinion piece in the Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. Rashidi claimed that religious rights were prioritized above human rights, which she described as "increasingly relativized" and "multiculturalized." Rashidi also called on everyone to adapt to the laws of the country in which they live.

    Related:

    New Swedish Books Enlighten Preschoolers About Islamic Clothing, Polygamy
    Swedish Politician Slams Church for Islamization, Likens Quran to 'Mein Kampf'
    Islamist 'Morality Police' Lurk in Troubled Swedish Suburbs
    Tags:
    human rights, women, Islam, medicine, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok