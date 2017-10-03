Register
14:18 GMT +303 October 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Movie theatre

    Porno Cinemas to Flood Norway Once It Repeals Century-Old Law

    CC0
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 8601

    Norway's Culture Ministry is determined to revoke the century-old law on municipal cinema concession in order to fight censorship and promote free speech, but the industry fears the repeal could lead to a mushrooming of pop-up porno cinemas in the Nordic country.

    The Norwegian government's proposal to reform the cinema concession law is aimed at ensuring more diversity and breadth in film choice, but it is facing resistance from the entrenched players.

    According to Eva Liestøl, the director of user security department in the Norwegian Media Authority, the government's plans to scrap licensing and open up for "free" cinema actors, may have far-reaching consequences.

    "A revocation of licensing, combined with today's simplified film production technology, can lead to a marked growth of Bollywood, Netflix, pop-up and downright porno cinemas," Eva Liestøl told the Norwegian daily Dagbladet.

    Northern Lights
    CC0
    Norwegians Grumble as Iceland Welcomes Tourists With 'Their' Fjords, Auroras
    At present, it is not illegal to show sex films in Norway, as long as the movie meets the requirement of the Criminal Code.

    The cinema concession act is 104 years old and dates back to 1913. The main argument from the government's side is that the concession practice violates the constitution, because the municipalities, by deciding what is to be shown in the cinema, in practice indulge in censorship that can hinder the freedom of expression.

    "This is not how you act in a democracy," state secretary Bård Folke Fredriksen of the Conservative Party and the Ministry of Culture told Dagbladet. Folke Fredriksen argued that it was high time to remove the cinema concession.

    "This is a very old law that has played its role. The Norwegian Media Authority will ensure that the actors stay within the legislation. The breadth of the assortment will be preserved simply because it's the cinema content that attracts the public," Folke Fredriksen said.

    Folke Fredriksen had no qualms about more cinemas potentially ending up on the lewd side.

    "By opening up the cinema market, we believe that smaller niche cinemas will only strengthen the quintessential supply in Norway, and although there may be different offerings, it is only positive," Folke Fredriksen explained.

    The termination of the licensing procedure, however, will unleash free market forces, which means that virtually anyone will be able to start a cinema anywhere and show anything they want. This idea worries Arild Kalkvik, who chairs the Norwegian Association of Cinema Directors.

    "This can lead to the emergence of unserious actors who just want to take the cream off the milk with brief stints, which, you know, go well combined with alcohol sales," Arild Kalkvik said, adding that serious year-round cinemas, which are in the business for both sunny and rainy days, want to have competition on equal terms.

    Wallet
    CC0
    Spicy Ad Encouraging Girls to Date Sugar Daddies Inflames Norwegians
    The Media Authority, however, does not consider a growth in the number of actors as negative as such, film advisor Ove Watne explained, yet also pointed out that replacing the current scheme with a registration system will incur greater administrative expenses.

    If the change, which has been in consultation since this summer, will be implemented, the Media authority wishes to have a state cinema register in order to supervise, among other things, the observance of age limits.

    Related:

    Norwegians Pitch In to Get Vandalized ‘Troll’s Penis’ Back Up
    Sexual Chemistry: Norwegian Minister Proposes Castration of Pedophiles
    Oslo Scares Off Millions of Migrants by Portraying Norwegians as Racists
    Mind the Gap! Norway About to Lose One of Its Most Famed Attractions
    Tags:
    cinematography, pornography, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok