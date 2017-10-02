Register
21:36 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Fried Frog's Legs

    Chicken Drumsticks or Carrots? Peculiar Pants Gets Japanese Twitter Gabbling

    CC BY 2.0 / Adam S / Fried Frog's Legs
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 167 0 0

    One Twitter user in Japan stumbled upon several photos of weird “KFC-inspired” trousers and shared them with other netizens who can’t get over them.

    Fashion is a strange phenomenon: what seems incredibly stylish for some can look absolutely ridiculous for others. This odd piece of clothing placed for sale on Rakuten, one of Japan's major online shopping sites, was discovered by user @k_kazu_magi who then published the photos in his Twitter for others to see.

    ​"All I think of when I look at these pants that I found on Rakuten is KFC. They look just like fried chicken from the back," he wrote in his tweet, which has driven tens of thousands microblog users round the bend.

    Many commenters agreed that they looked like chicken-legs: one of them even Photoshopped real fried chicken into the images to see whether there would be any difference.

    "They made me think of these (lol)"

    "Personally, I think it looks like smoked chicken."

    Others found the peculiar garment looked pretty much like carrots, wavy chips and… horse's legs from behind.

    A lot of people reminisced about clothes of Dola from Hayao Miyazaki's "Laputa: Castle in the Sky"

    Related:

    Combining the Incompatible: Hijab Cosplayers Impress by Their Creativity
    Japan's New Fashion Trend Celebrates Colorful Skin Tones (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    fashion, chicken, pants, Twitter, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Catalan Referendum: Through Bruises to Independence
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Spain Feels the Pain
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok