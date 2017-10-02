Chicken Drumsticks or Carrots? Peculiar Pants Gets Japanese Twitter Gabbling

Fashion is a strange phenomenon: what seems incredibly stylish for some can look absolutely ridiculous for others. This odd piece of clothing placed for sale on Rakuten, one of Japan's major online shopping sites, was discovered by user @k_kazu_magi who then published the photos in his Twitter for others to see.
楽天で見つけた服が私にはケンタッキーにしか見えないしバックスタイルとか完全にフライドチキン…… pic.twitter.com/5BwsWdLcys— 和人/1日FGO大型:ロマニ (@k_kazu_magi) 26 сентября 2017 г.
"All I think of when I look at these pants that I found on Rakuten is KFC. They look just like fried chicken from the back," he wrote in his tweet, which has driven tens of thousands microblog users round the bend.
Many commenters agreed that they looked like chicken-legs: one of them even Photoshopped real fried chicken into the images to see whether there would be any difference.
FF外失礼します。フライドチキンに差し替えてみました pic.twitter.com/SQjusz8omW— とらうとさぁもん (@Demasei_) 26 сентября 2017 г.
FF外からこんにちは。— 赤毛筋肉募集中池上誠 (@_ikegamimakoto) 26 сентября 2017 г.
これを連想しました（笑） pic.twitter.com/nDIlyP8ikd
"They made me think of these (lol)"
個人的にはスモークチキンに見えますね。 pic.twitter.com/aypw30lQxo— 【不働卿】働かざるあえとす (@aetos382) 26 сентября 2017 г.
"Personally, I think it looks like smoked chicken."
Others found the peculiar garment looked pretty much like carrots, wavy chips and… horse's legs from behind.
26 сентября 2017 г.
これに見えたｗ pic.twitter.com/XJHhD4ARQm— カラソニ pso2 (@1zukokarasoni3) 26 сентября 2017 г.
FF外から失礼します。— りゅー (@Ryu_m05) 27 сентября 2017 г.
僕のなかでは完全にこれでした
FF外から失礼しました pic.twitter.com/tLHZwVtBD0
A lot of people reminisced about clothes of Dola from Hayao Miyazaki's "Laputa: Castle in the Sky"
まるでドーラの服 pic.twitter.com/dJfSIUjdoM— ∞ Lumie ∞ (@do_lumie) 26 сентября 2017 г.
シータあああああああ pic.twitter.com/pvwYiPvqFV— いまちゃん (@imachan19_eddy) 27 сентября 2017 г.
All comments
Show new comments (0)