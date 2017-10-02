Chicken Drumsticks or Carrots? Peculiar Pants Gets Japanese Twitter Gabbling

One Twitter user in Japan stumbled upon several photos of weird “KFC-inspired” trousers and shared them with other netizens who can’t get over them.

Fashion is a strange phenomenon: what seems incredibly stylish for some can look absolutely ridiculous for others. This odd piece of clothing placed for sale on Rakuten, one of Japan's major online shopping sites, was discovered by user @k_kazu_magi who then published the photos in his Twitter for others to see.

​"All I think of when I look at these pants that I found on Rakuten is KFC. They look just like fried chicken from the back," he wrote in his tweet, which has driven tens of thousands microblog users round the bend.

Many commenters agreed that they looked like chicken-legs: one of them even Photoshopped real fried chicken into the images to see whether there would be any difference.

"They made me think of these (lol)"

"Personally, I think it looks like smoked chicken."

Others found the peculiar garment looked pretty much like carrots, wavy chips and… horse's legs from behind.

A lot of people reminisced about clothes of Dola from Hayao Miyazaki's "Laputa: Castle in the Sky"