7 Deadly Words: Twitterland Wants You to Say Why Trump Should Be Impeached

The organizers behind the hashtag called upon people to describe why they believe that Trump must be impeached and to express their opinions via Twitter using exactly seven words.
While this is hardly the first such hashtag to appear on Twitter since Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States nearly a year ago, there was apparently no shortage of social media users eager to voice their opinion on the matter.
Mentally Unstable— Jemisha Johnson (@jemisha_johnson) 1 октября 2017 г.
Paranoid
Delusional
Heartless
Narcissistic
Egotistical
Racist#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/1FDcZ0TCN4
Twitter Finger on Nuclear Button Is Scary#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Wilson Chu (@MyWchu) 2 октября 2017 г.
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— ₮'ṔἄṲ (@WomanResistorNC) 1 октября 2017 г.
HE
IS
A
CLEAR
AND
PRESENT
DANGER#ImpeachTrump #25thAmendmentNow whatever it takes to #remove pic.twitter.com/zaIYmL10PK
Some of Trump’s critics blasted him for dedicating a golf trophy to Puerto Rico while simultaneously shrugging off criticism regarding the ongoing hurricane relief effort there.
“Nero fiddled at golf while Rome burned.” #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/bnQCHEC1dg— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) 1 октября 2017 г.
dedicated a golf trophy in a crisis #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— GreenPeaches (@GreenPeaches2) 1 октября 2017 г.
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Alina (@Alina__IVI) 1 октября 2017 г.
He putts a birdie, whilst people die pic.twitter.com/CbH2QMYRKN
Others voiced their concerns about Trump’s policies apparently increasing the risk of a global, and possibly even nuclear, war.
Because he's gonna get us all killed.😨#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— LiberalsAreSmarter (@SmartLiberal) 1 октября 2017 г.
POTUS just undermined his Secretary of State's efforts to avoid nuclear war— Rantt News (@RanttNews) 1 октября 2017 г.
Sorry. Was that too many words?#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/xm0U6RUQlL
The World's Safety Literally Depends On It.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpIn7Words pic.twitter.com/v4kmPib8QD— Eric Wolfson (@EricWolfson) 1 октября 2017 г.
And yet others brought up the allegations of Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russians.
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— RESIST🐶AllDay🆗️ (@ErinRHazel) 1 октября 2017 г.
Crooked criminal emails show collusion with Russians.#LockHimUp pic.twitter.com/2OyisYY5NQ
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— The Tweetwit (@TheTweetwit) 1 октября 2017 г.
Obstruction of Justice and Collusion with Russia pic.twitter.com/nd4etR1tYo
Мы все скоро будем говорить по-русски.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Adam L Brinklow (@AdamLBrinklow) 1 октября 2017 г.
There were those however who took a dim view of the new hashtag, blasting its creators for allegedly attempting to divide the US.
What kind of ignorant snowflakes trend the hashtag #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words All the the left is doing is dividing our nation. pic.twitter.com/VVI1ifAUrG— Angelo Ray Gomez (@AngeloRayGomez) 1 октября 2017 г.
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpIn7Words— 🐸 RedPills4All 🇺🇸 (@RedPills4All171) 2 октября 2017 г.
He's an #AmphibianSupremacist with #PepePrivilege 👌🐸💩🐸💩🐸💩🐸💩🐸💩🐸💩
AND…#LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder 😲😵 pic.twitter.com/9pdTqF7pX5
Good morning Patriots🇺🇸— Mel 🇺🇸 (@ImJustAMel) 1 октября 2017 г.
I love waking up to the sounds of liberal tears
It's going to be 8 amazing yrs#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/B6AmQ6yrim
A number of the hashtag’s critics directed their scorn towards the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton.
#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Mel 🇺🇸 (@ImJustAMel) 1 октября 2017 г.
He deleted 30,000 emails on secret server pic.twitter.com/IbBRF8kIMz
Democrats Are A Threat To Our Democracy.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/rCSPdqSbJt— StacyLStiles (@StacyLStiles) 1 октября 2017 г.
Hillary still does not know she lost #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) 1 октября 2017 г.
Also, political commentator Ben Shapiro snarkily remarked that the hashtag itself apparently does not adhere to its own standards.
Um guys your hashtag is 8 words #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) 1 октября 2017 г.
