7 Deadly Words: Twitterland Wants You to Say Why Trump Should Be Impeached

The threat of a nuclear war, the response to Puerto Rico hurricane relief effort, and generally being a “bad guy” are just the tip of the Twitter iceberg of reasons why Trump has to go: #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words has been trending on social media since Sunday.

The organizers behind the hashtag called upon people to describe why they believe that Trump must be impeached and to express their opinions via Twitter using exactly seven words.

While this is hardly the first such hashtag to appear on Twitter since Donald Trump was elected as President of the United States nearly a year ago, there was apparently no shortage of social media users eager to voice their opinion on the matter.

Mentally Unstable

Paranoid

Delusional

Heartless

Narcissistic

Egotistical

Racist#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/1FDcZ0TCN4 — Jemisha Johnson (@jemisha_johnson) 1 октября 2017 г.

Twitter Finger on Nuclear Button Is Scary#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Wilson Chu (@MyWchu) 2 октября 2017 г.

Some of Trump’s critics blasted him for dedicating a golf trophy to Puerto Rico while simultaneously shrugging off criticism regarding the ongoing hurricane relief effort there.

dedicated a golf trophy in a crisis #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — GreenPeaches (@GreenPeaches2) 1 октября 2017 г.

Others voiced their concerns about Trump’s policies apparently increasing the risk of a global, and possibly even nuclear, war.

Because he's gonna get us all killed.😨#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — LiberalsAreSmarter (@SmartLiberal) 1 октября 2017 г.

POTUS just undermined his Secretary of State's efforts to avoid nuclear war



Sorry. Was that too many words?#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/xm0U6RUQlL — Rantt News (@RanttNews) 1 октября 2017 г.

And yet others brought up the allegations of Trump’s alleged collusion with the Russians.

Мы все скоро будем говорить по-русски.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Adam L Brinklow (@AdamLBrinklow) 1 октября 2017 г.

There were those however who took a dim view of the new hashtag, blasting its creators for allegedly attempting to divide the US.

What kind of ignorant snowflakes trend the hashtag #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words All the the left is doing is dividing our nation. pic.twitter.com/VVI1ifAUrG — Angelo Ray Gomez (@AngeloRayGomez) 1 октября 2017 г.

Good morning Patriots🇺🇸



I love waking up to the sounds of liberal tears



It's going to be 8 amazing yrs#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/B6AmQ6yrim — Mel 🇺🇸 (@ImJustAMel) 1 октября 2017 г.

A number of the hashtag’s critics directed their scorn towards the Democratic Party and Hillary Clinton.

Hillary still does not know she lost #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) 1 октября 2017 г.

Also, political commentator Ben Shapiro snarkily remarked that the hashtag itself apparently does not adhere to its own standards.