'R.I.P': Marylin Manson's Stage Collapse Provokes Hardcore Twitter Response

After infamous shock-rock icon Marilyn Manson was laid low after succumbing to an on-stage incident involving falling scenery, Twitter users wasted no time telling the world how they felt about it all.

The flamboyant American rocker was injured in an on-stage incident in New York on Saturday, when a piece of the set crashed on him while he was attempting to climb on a giant replica of two pistols. The incident left Manson lying listless for over 15 minutes. Twitter users were quick to respond.

Apparently Marilyn Manson was crushed by a stage prop last night. Well I guess he can look forward to his new album going Platinum now. RIP — Caterson Damon (@catersondamon) October 1, 2017​

Social media reactions generally split into two major groups. While some people said that they were praying for the singer and hoped that he would recover soon, others suggested that it was an "instant karma."

I hope Marilyn Manson is ok and I like the NFL more than ever because we seem to agree on something. Here is me and a cat. pic.twitter.com/JnFbsdZ9SR — XOCAINE 3 (@Highly_Suspect) October 1, 2017

I love instant karma. RIP Marilyn Manson. pic.twitter.com/zSfYI22jB7 — Jeff Covfefe (@EngageTheRebels) October 2, 2017

​And joked about his injuries.

Marilyn Manson: Give it to me straight, Doc. Is this the spookiest injury you’ve ever treated?

Doctor (lying): Yes — Sixsixsixelated Boat (@pixelatedboat) October 1, 2017

Odds Marilyn Manson will use his current injury as a pretext to slide into painkiller addiction (then write a concept album about it): 110% — CrypTicuS (@Crypticus) October 2, 2017

​Some have gone even further and gone through is life year-by-year, putting 2017 as the year of his death.

This is the last picture of Marilyn Manson alive before dying due to his injuries en route to the hospital.



RIP Marilyn Manson (1969-2017) pic.twitter.com/UvSOg7JBtQ — King James (@KingJamesRC) October 2, 2017

​Marilyn Manson was taken to a local hospital after the set collapse. The extent of his injures has not been revealed yet, however the musician called off nine of his shows in support of his upcoming tenth studio album Heaven Upside Down, which is due to be released on Friday.

Marilyn Manson cancels nine concerts after New York stage injury — https://t.co/htJ5YHe9dv pic.twitter.com/ErFeOpZyhZ — Rock And Roll Garage (@rocknrollgarag1) October 2, 2017

​A representative for the musician said that he is going to recover at his home in Los Angeles but has not specified whether he had left the hospital in New York.