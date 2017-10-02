World's Sexiest Fitness Babes Can Be Found Using This Hashtag (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

At first glance, being an internet fitness star looks like it’s not rocket science at all. However, it takes a lot more than just a shapely body and a smartphone with Instagram to inspire and motivate thousands of followers.

Summer is over, and it's cold and mostly rainy outside, which is why some of us struggle to get out of our warm beds, let alone go out for early morning runs before work. But for fit girls it's not the time to ease up and relax — they work out for their bombshell bikini bodies all year round! Thanks to Instagram, everyone can get a dose of motivation from fitness lovers, whose number is continuously growing.

Hashtag #fitchick offers a whopping 6.5 million posts shared on this social platform, where athletic goddesses from different parts of the world share their inspiring images along with useful tips and stories.

"Putting yourself first and making your health and fitness a priority is what leads to results. Simple as that," wrote LA blogger Cassie, who is better known by her social media nickname Badasscass.

"Fitness isn't a decision I made one day. It was something I was born with. For as long as I can remember, I played every sport that was available to me, soccer, basketball, volleyball, track, and softball," explained the fitness princess who helps her 1.4 million followers live more confident, happier, and healthier lives.

It takes guts to work out in order to reach a certain result and then maintain it. "Constancy, discipline and dedication;" sleek Venezuelan chick Valeidi Karina pointed out the main personality aspects required for fruitful training.

"Dedication and commitment are what transfer dreams into realities," Nasti Pellandini, an Italian Bikini Competitor based in Switzerland, said of her "recipe" for success.

Fit ladies also shared their results, proving that the change doesn't happen overnight: you need to work hard for a while — sometimes for years — to obtain the perfect body!

Some promote clean eating and strict diets to obtain results; meanwhile, there are fit ladies among those who still eat lots of carbs. Their secret is simple: everything in moderation! "Balance is the key," stressed fit chocolate-lover Michelle from the Netherlanders.

Thanks to their incredible willpower, some ladies managed to develop super-human strength so that doing dumbbell press with 50 lb in each hand or clinging on a pole with thighs seems like no sweat for them!

