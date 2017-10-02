JuiceIsLoose: Twitter Breaks Out in Nostalgia Over OJ Simpson's Prison Release

Former NFL star and actor-turned suspected murderer, convicted armed robber and kidnapper O.J. Simpson has been released from a Las Vegas prison, prompting an explosion of tongue-in-cheek commentary on social media over the infamous celebrity's return to society.

Simpson, 70, captivated America in the mid-1990s after being acquitted of the suspected murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 (the majority of Americans still believe he is guilty). He was released Sunday after serving nine years for armed robbery. Simpson maintains his innocence regarding the murders, and insists the items he was attempting to steal in the armed robbery charges belonged to him in the first place.

As expected, O.J. "The Juice" Simpson's release caused quite a stir on Twitter. Sputnik has picked some of the funniest and most poignant.

For starters, users commented on the news that Simpson will be settling down in Las Vegas, some using appropriately 90s-era references to make their point.

O.J Simpson decides to live in Las Vegas which is a terrible idea for both O.J and Las Vegas. #OJSimpson pic.twitter.com/tdWUCVIhma — Samybbm (@SamyBbm) 2 октября 2017 г.

Others made jokes regarding the details of the prison release itself, using memes or clips from old comedies containing The Juice.

OJ Simpson has been released from prison according to the BBC. pic.twitter.com/XuwlalXdIR — Ste Gordon (@sgordon_the87) 1 октября 2017 г.

OJ Simpson was released from prison and nothing has changed. He is still avoiding answering questions about his whereabouts #OJSimpson pic.twitter.com/N3AG7A99ic — Jason Gmür (@JasonGmur) 2 октября 2017 г.

Somebody found OJ Simpson after his release... Yall better leave this man alone before he has a flashback!!! 😐😐😐 pic.twitter.com/iKyGoBH4um — JRSportBrief (@JRSportBrief) 2 октября 2017 г.

Some were wittier than others.

OJ Simpson on his way out of jail. pic.twitter.com/bA7rli39iB — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) 1 октября 2017 г.

O.J. Simpson walking out of prison like pic.twitter.com/R647e05cUj — Spazmonic (@Spazmon1c) 1 октября 2017 г.

Others still took a 'nostalgic' walk down memory lane, recalling the details of Simpson's dramatic attempt to escape police in his white Ford Bronco, the details of his trial, or his career before the murder trial.

To celebrate OJ Simpson being released from prison, Ford should re-release the white 1992 Bronco — Jake Snyder (@juicyjsnyder13) 1 октября 2017 г.

Classic OJ Simpson footage from back in the day pic.twitter.com/rn4LyCH4Fc — Phuctifino (@dj9an) 1 октября 2017 г.

Other users brought up the racial divide which hung over America when Simpson was cleared of the murder charges in 1995, or the sarcasm with which many people have labeled his vows to find his ex-wife's 'real killers'.

Being excited OJ Simpson is out of jail. — ThingsBlackFolksLike (@Stuff4blackppl) 2 октября 2017 г.

OJ Simpson has officially been released from prison.



He can now go back to searching for the real killer of his ex-wife. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) 1 октября 2017 г.

Others simply asked where the time has gone, and what new technologies O.J. will have to get used to on the outside.

Y'all - OJ Simpson is 70!

I still think he's the middle aged man in the white bronco. pic.twitter.com/D05fPsYAcf — Tabitha Anne (@TabithaAnne8) 2 октября 2017 г.

[awakens explosively and bolts upright in bed drenched in a panicked sweat]



OJ Simpson will be on Twitter soon — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) 1 октября 2017 г.

Others, of course, couldn't help but turn even this celebrity media event into a political circus.

Due to his criminal history and toxic narcissism, the Republicans will likely wait at least 6 months before running OJ Simpson for a Senate Seat. — Nunca Trump (@NeverTrumpTexan) 2 октября 2017 г.

Hillary Clinton IS like the OJ Simpson of politics



It's time for her to limp back to the woods and stop playing POTUS behind the scenes pic.twitter.com/ORBqsaewr1 — Mel 🇺🇸 (@ImJustAMel) 1 октября 2017 г.

The Juice Is Loose! My good friend O.J. Simpson is finally free. Im making him Secretary of Domestic Violence. Guy loves women as much as me pic.twitter.com/SGBYvsHnC7 — Donald J. Trump (@realdonalbtrump) 1 октября 2017 г.

Finally, a few users suggested that America has other more important problems to deal with, and should care less about this media event. Some even hoped that prison has reformed the man.