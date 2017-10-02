Register
15:32 GMT +302 October 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, O.J. Simpson, center, reacts as he is found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, with attorneys F. Lee Bailey, left, and Johnnie Cochran Jr., right, in Los Angeles Superior Court

    #JuiceIsLoose: Twitter Breaks Out in Nostalgia Over OJ Simpson's Prison Release

    © AP Photo/ Myung J. Chun/Daily News, File
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 192 0 0

    Former NFL star and actor-turned suspected murderer, convicted armed robber and kidnapper O.J. Simpson has been released from a Las Vegas prison, prompting an explosion of tongue-in-cheek commentary on social media over the infamous celebrity's return to society.

    Simpson, 70, captivated America in the mid-1990s after being acquitted of the suspected murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994 (the majority of Americans still believe he is guilty). He was released Sunday after serving nine years for armed robbery. Simpson maintains his innocence regarding the murders, and insists the items he was attempting to steal in the armed robbery charges belonged to him in the first place.

    As expected, O.J. "The Juice" Simpson's release caused quite a stir on Twitter. Sputnik has picked some of the funniest and most poignant.

    For starters, users commented on the news that Simpson will be settling down in Las Vegas, some using appropriately 90s-era references to make their point.

    Others made jokes regarding the details of the prison release itself, using memes or clips from old comedies containing The Juice.

    Some were wittier than others.

    Others still took a 'nostalgic' walk down memory lane, recalling the details of Simpson's dramatic attempt to escape police in his white Ford Bronco, the details of his trial, or his career before the murder trial.

    Other users brought up the racial divide which hung over America when Simpson was cleared of the murder charges in 1995, or the sarcasm with which many people have labeled his vows to find his ex-wife's 'real killers'.

    Others simply asked where the time has gone, and what new technologies O.J. will have to get used to on the outside.

    Others, of course, couldn't help but turn even this celebrity media event into a political circus.

    Finally, a few users suggested that America has other more important problems to deal with, and should care less about this media event. Some even hoped that prison has reformed the man. 

    Tags:
    commentary, tweets, nostalgia, OJ Simpson, Las Vegas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok