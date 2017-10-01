Register
22:51 GMT +301 October 2017
Live
    Search
    Actress Cara Delevingne poses for photographers on arrival at the premiere of the film 'Valerian', in London, Monday, July 24, 2016

    'I Didn't Want to Be Alive': Cara Delevingne Discusses Her Depression as a Teen

    © AP Photo/ Grant Pollard/Invision
    Viral
    Get short URL
    114611

    While Hollywood is generally perceived as a distant happy place where beautiful people meet each other on the red carpet, get awards and spend most of their time at parties, personal stories can provide us with another perspective on the lives of celebrities.

    World famous fashion model and Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne confessed that she had serious depression and even suicidal thoughts in her teen years.

    "All the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn't understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn't want to be alive anymore," the model said in an interview with The Edit magazine.

    This file photo taken on May 26, 2012 shows Linkin Park's American lead singer Chester Bennington during the Rock in Rio Lisboa music festival at Bela Vista Park in Lisbon.
    © AFP 2017/ PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
    Why Rich And Famous Stars Like Linkin Park Singer Are Not Immune to Depression
    Delevingne who had contracts with Burberry, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and other fashion brands said she felt very unsure about herself as a teen and therefore had problems at school.

    She confessed that she could never forgive herself when she failed at something or made a mistake.

    "I didn't feel like I was ever good enough. The fact I couldn't do as well as other people made me hate myself. And you're made to feel that once you get a mark, like a C, that's your mark in life; that's you as a human being. That really sat with me for a long time," Delevingne said.

    The young woman also added that she always wanted people to love her and she hated herself for being depressed.

    "I turned my anger on myself, I was wounded by myself for being depressed," the model confessed.

    Luckily, the dark times seem to be in the past. Today, Delevingne feels self-confident and happy.

    "I know it sounds really stupid, but I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself," she said. "So now I can be by myself, I can be happy. It took me a long time," Delevingne concluded.

    Model Adriana Lima performs during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York
    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    The Best of the Best of Brazilian Female Fashion Models
    Delevigne is the face of Burberry's Beauty campaign and she also took part in advertising campaigns for other brands including H&M, Zara and Chanel.

    The model was featured in numerous fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Stella McCartney and appeared on the cover of Vogue and other fashion magazines.

    The 25-year-old has also had success in Hollywood. Her major roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in Paper Towns (2015) and the Enchantress in Suicide Squad (2016).

    Related:

    The New Black: Danish Fashion House Blazes Trail With First Hijab-Wearing Model
    'Living Doll' Fashion Model Walks the Streets of Tokyo
    Tags:
    depression, interview, actress, model, fashion, Cara Delevingne
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (September 23-29)
    The O’s Office?
    The O’s Office?
    Two Years of Russian Military Operation in Syria
    Russian Aerospace Forces' Ongoing Two-Year Operation in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok