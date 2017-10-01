'I Didn't Want to Be Alive': Cara Delevingne Discusses Her Depression as a Teen

While Hollywood is generally perceived as a distant happy place where beautiful people meet each other on the red carpet, get awards and spend most of their time at parties, personal stories can provide us with another perspective on the lives of celebrities.

World famous fashion model and Hollywood actress Cara Delevingne confessed that she had serious depression and even suicidal thoughts in her teen years.

"All the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn't understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn't want to be alive anymore," the model said in an interview with The Edit magazine.

Delevingne who had contracts with Burberry, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and other fashion brands said she felt very unsure about herself as a teen and therefore had problems at school.

She confessed that she could never forgive herself when she failed at something or made a mistake.

"I didn't feel like I was ever good enough. The fact I couldn't do as well as other people made me hate myself. And you're made to feel that once you get a mark, like a C, that's your mark in life; that's you as a human being. That really sat with me for a long time," Delevingne said.

The young woman also added that she always wanted people to love her and she hated herself for being depressed.

"I turned my anger on myself, I was wounded by myself for being depressed," the model confessed.

Luckily, the dark times seem to be in the past. Today, Delevingne feels self-confident and happy.

"I know it sounds really stupid, but I relied too much on love, too much on other people to make me happy, and I needed to learn to be happy by myself," she said. "So now I can be by myself, I can be happy. It took me a long time," Delevingne concluded.

Delevigne is the face of Burberry's Beauty campaign and she also took part in advertising campaigns for other brands including H&M, Zara and Chanel.

The model was featured in numerous fashion shows for Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi and Stella McCartney and appeared on the cover of Vogue and other fashion magazines.

The 25-year-old has also had success in Hollywood. Her major roles include Margo Roth Spiegelman in Paper Towns (2015) and the Enchantress in Suicide Squad (2016).