New Star Wars Episode Won't Be Shot in This British Park and Here is Why

The Brits have once again demonstrated their steadfast respect for traditions and monarchy and have made it clear that even full pockets of dollars and big Hollywood names have no influence when it comes to the protection of their historic property.

The management of Windsor Park, which belongs to the British royal family, has turned down the Star Wars producers' request to shoot a new episode of the saga on the territory of the estate, the BBC reported.

An estate spokesman, Nick Day, told the media source that the planned scenes were not suitable for the park because the shooting process would be too dangerous and the potential risk to the territory "was just too great."

Day noted that the estate management constantly receives similar requests from various moviemakers, but at least "eight out of ten" are refused.

Only when the risk is "minimal," the shooting might be allowed on the territory of the park. Otherwise, "if it doesn't work for here then, no matter who you are, I'm afraid that dollars, bright lights and names don't sway us," Day stated.

The latest ninth episode of the movie is expected to be released by the end of 2019. The initial release date was scheduled for May 24, 2019, but had later been postponed for Christmas.