What's Old is New Again: Artist Breathes New Life Into Disney Characters

Indonesian artist Andhika Muksin combines photos of real people with images from Disney studio cartoons and the results are astonishing.
His cartoon characters can be seen on the red carpet, attending fashion shows or just walking on the street dressed in contemporary fashions.
If you want to see your favorite Disney princesses on the cover of Vogue, Princess Aurora getting late and frantically running downstairs hand in hand with her prince or say Snow White eating a pizza, just visit the artist's Instagram account and revel in his creations.
Paparazzi Princess…..
Front Row Darlings Happy #internationalwomensday…..
Disney Baes💖…..
Disney #Squad Disney crew dressing up as Archie and co. Probably for Halloween?.. Swipe for original image! Taken by Eric Ray Davidson for Entertainment Weekly. Edited and altered by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fan art, not endorsed by Disney……
When the spotlight goes to the next princess… Images found on Google. Stitched and composited by yours truly ❤ This is a collage fan art, not endorsed by Disney……
I hear you! You all said it! You guys prefer the classic look! So here's Regina George (a.k.a. Cinderella) and the rest of The Plastics in their classic Disney glory 😁. Thanks for all the comments and inputs guys!……
