What's Old is New Again: Artist Breathes New Life Into Disney Characters

Disney characters, so much beloved by adults and children all over the world, inspire people to create unusual works of art.

Indonesian artist Andhika Muksin combines photos of real people with images from Disney studio cartoons and the results are astonishing.

His cartoon characters can be seen on the red carpet, attending fashion shows or just walking on the street dressed in contemporary fashions.

If you want to see your favorite Disney princesses on the cover of Vogue, Princess Aurora getting late and frantically running downstairs hand in hand with her prince or say Snow White eating a pizza, just visit the artist's Instagram account and revel in his creations.