'Game of Thrones' Theme Given Turkish Makeover (VIDEO)

Turkish musician Ferhat Göçer and his band played their own rendition of the well-known tune from HBO’s epic series "Game of Thrones."

Göçer’s orchestra performed what they called "Alaturka Game of Thrones" at a television award ceremony in Istanbul. The video of their performance has scored numerous flattering comments on social media.

This is, however, not the first time the music from one of the most popular series in the world has been given a Turkish flavor.

In July, the Turkish gendarmerie band celebrated the premiere of the new season by playing its theme song. The video of the performance was posted on the official Twitter page of the gendarmerie.

​In 2014, a folk rendition of the song was played by an orchestra and aired by Turkish television channel TRT Müzik.